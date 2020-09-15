IPL 2020: SWOT Analysis of Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals (DC) come into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as firm favourites, and this is not a situation that they've found themselves in often.

The franchise has never reached the final of the IPL before, due to poor retention decisions and mistakes in the auction. DC have also not had an inspirational leader, such as MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians, over the years.

But under young captain Shreyas Iyer, that's all set to change. On paper, DC have a stacked roster that is certainly capable of finishing in the top two and making a run for the IPL 2020 final.

In this article, we carefully analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) of the DC squad ahead of IPL 2020.

DC in IPL 2020: Strengths

Shikhar Dhawan is an IPL batting great

#1 DC have arguably the best Indian batting contingent among IPL 2020 teams

In Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, DC have arguably the best Indian batting contingent among all 8 IPL 2020 teams. This would not only keep the core of their team solid but it would also give them great freedom with regards to their overseas players.

All the great IPL-winning teams have had strong Indian batting cores, and DC have taken a massive step towards their first title before the tournament has even begun.

#2 DC have one of the most well-rounded spin attacks among IPL 2020 teams

With an off-spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin, a left-arm spinner in Axar Patel and leg-spinners in Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane, DC have one of the most well-rounded spin attacks in IPL 2020.

The wrist-spinners are out-and-out wicket-takers, while Axar is a restrictive bowler. Ashwin is a versatile, experienced professional who brings a lot of leadership to the team, and DC's spin attack could make merry in the UAE.

#3 DC have the perfect blend of youth and experience

With the acquisitions of Ashwin and Rahane, DC have ensured that Shreyas Iyer has ample expertise and veteran leadership to call upon. The young core of Shaw, Iyer and Pant will have mentors and guiding forces around them, and the old guard will also be rejuvenated by the energy around them.

DC have struck the perfect balance between youth and experience, which is something that very few teams have managed to do in the history of the IPL.