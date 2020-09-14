IPL 2020: 'The big challenge you face when you come up against Mumbai Indians is very intimidating' - Trent Boult excited to be a part of MI squad

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is excited to be a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Trent Boult, who was traded to MI from the Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2020 auction, stated that he always found Mumbai Indians to be an intimidating side when he was a part of opposing teams and added that it will be really nice to play for such a successful IPL franchise.

Trent Boult knows about the team culture of MI and how they are like a huge family. He is excited to play for the franchise and is looking forward to the new season.

Trent Boult said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page:

"I am very excited to be a part of this Mumbai Indians family. Speaking from experience, I have played against Mumbai a few times, and that intimidation and that big challenge that you face when you come up against this side is very intimidating. So it's going to be nice to be on the other end of it and be part of such a cool group."

Very excited to be a part of Mumbai Indians' bowling pack: Trent Boult

Trent Boult is excited to be a part of MI and is looking forward to bowl with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Dhawal Kulkarni

Trent Boult is looking forward to bowl alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Coulter-Nile and fellow New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan. He believes that if the bowling unit sticks to their plans and executes them well according to the pitches and conditions, MI will be more than capable of beating any opposition in the IPL.

Speaking of MI's "bowling pack", he said:

"I think I am very excited to be a part of that bowling pack. There is a lot of experience and diversity there I suppose. There is a group of players who have performed all over the world. So I am sure we will back each other to do the job. So it is going to be exciting and it is a big strength of the MI family I think."

Defending champions MI will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.