IPL 2020: 3 players Kings XI Punjab should target in the IPL auction

Kings XI Punjab

After years of languishing in the bottom half of the table, Kings XI Punjab appointed Ravichandran Ashwin as their captain for the 2018 IPL, in hopes of aggressively competing for the title. They came painstakingly close to grabbing a number four spot but were outplayed by superior teams towards the end of the group stage.

In the 2019 edition their squad was arguably the weakest, but they did decently to win 6 matches out of 14.

Rumours are swirling around that Kings XI Punjab are once again looking for a major overhaul of their squad, with even their captain Ashwin being linked towards a potential move to Delhi Capitals. But so far nothing concrete has been announced yet.

Balancing the batting order was a big worry for Punjab last season, as they had too many international and domestic openers in their squad. Needless to say, Punjab need to be very smart with their tactics at the auction if they are to compete for a semifinal spot in the 2020 IPL.

Here are the three players KXIP should consider buying at the IPL auction:

#3 Joe Root

Joe Root

Over the years, Joe Root has been the spine of England’s top order and has shown remarkable consistency across conditions. Kings XI Punjab could emulate England’s strategy and play two swashbuckling openers at the top, with Root at No. 3 to rotate the strike and play the role of an anchor.

Root has represented England in 32 T20Is and has scored 893 runs at an average of 35.72 and a strike rate of 126.30. In the 2018 IPL auction he was overlooked by the IPL franchises since he does not fit the criteria of a T20 specialist. And for the 2019 edition ECB refused to allow him to play in the IPL, with the World Cup and Ashes in mind.

Root's captaincy experience adds further value to his signature, and we might see two or three teams going for him in the auction on 19 December.

