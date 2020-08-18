IPL: Three teams with the highest number of ducks in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been the boiling cauldron of the Indian cricket scene, providing tales of cricketing folklore, displaying the heroics of cricketers beyond their weight, and most importantly, breaking records over the ages in the cricket-crazy nation. The 2020 edition of the IPL will provide some much needed entertainment in these times.

Though most records are supposed to be enviable and push cricketers to work harder in an attempt to surpass them, a few feats remain humiliating infamies that every player or team likes to avert in the IPL or any other tournament.

Here, we look at one such record that drags an air of mortification along with it. We will look at three teams in the IPL with the highest number of cumulative ducks over the 12 years of this domestic extravaganza.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore – 110 times

Virat Kohli - captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite sporting two of the best players in their side in Virat Kohli and Abraham Benjamin De Villiers, the team has repeatedly failed to strike the right chord barring a couple of seasons, which saw them finishing second in the IPL.

2011 is their best year till date, when the team had a win percentage of 62.50. The remaining seasons were nothing more than mediocre, barring a few out of the blue performances.

Haplessly, with all the numbers stacked up, Bangalore has also registered the third-highest number of ducks across the entire span of the IPL. This is a figure which is extremely unceremonious, to say the least, but at the end of the day will remain tagged with them unless any other team showcases something more drastic.

When we look at the contenders for the highest number of ducks in the Royal Challengers colours, Virat Kohi and ABD have scored six ducks each which are the highest for RCB in the tournament's history.

#2 Mumbai Indians – 115 times

Mumbai Indians knocked out

Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the IPL as they have managed to clinch the IPL trophy a record 4 times while they have also won the Champions League twice before the tournament was rendered defunct.

More than incorporating stars in their lot, the IPL team is more about picking up an exciting crop of young players who can showcase their talent alongside the big guns of the sport.

With everything said and done, they have the unassuming record of chronicling the second highest-number of ducks cumulatively by any IPL team throughout the lifespan of the tournament. Till date, players from the franchise have scored 115 ducks, which remains the second-highest tally in IPL history.

Harbhajan Singh, who scored 13 ducks, holds the highest number of ducks for a Mumbai batsman in IPL history.

#1 Delhi Capitals – 117 times

Delhi Capitals

One of the most happening teams of the IPL, which came out as one of the most dominant forces in the initial editions of the tournament, Delhi Capitals shortly fizzled away to oblivion with frequent mediocre performances.

Despite contrasting outings in different editions of the IPL, the Capitals struggled hard to hit the perfect gear to establish themselves as a major force in the tournament.

With the heavily experimented squad that the Delhi-based franchise fielded over the years, they strung up 117 ducks, a number which is a burning testimony to the Capitals’ fleeting form over the different editions of the IPL.

Virender Sehwag led the figures for the highest number of ducks for them as he scored a soaring 6 ducks while playing for the Delhi Daredevils, which was later rechristened the Delhi Capitals.