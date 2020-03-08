×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: Tom Banton, KKR’s latest batting sensation

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 08 Mar 2020, 10:00 IST

Tom Banton
Tom Banton

There was one player who had caught everybody’s attention in the 2019 English home summer, and that was Tom Banton. He didn’t play international cricket, neither was he anywhere around the England cricket team, but Banton stood out.

In the space of just one season, he has become England’s latest batting sensation.

It was back in 2017 that Banton made his T20 debut for Somerset. A year later, he made his 50-over and first-class debut as well. But it was really the 2019 English domestic season that saw him come of age. Be it any format, Banton produced the goods and got runs consistently.

Yes, he wasn’t up to the mark in County cricket as he averaged 29.61 while amassing 533 runs in 10 games. But his white-ball form was top-notch, and he topped most batting charts.

It was the way he batted in the T20 Blast that got him all the attention. Some of the shots that he played were simply out of the world. A few of them were pure hockey-like flicks where he swept and reverse-swept fast bowlers for fun.

The Somerset opener smoked 549 runs which included four half-centuries and one hundred. He averaged 42.23 and had a strike-rate of 161.47 in that tournament.

A lot of people only noticed his exploits in the T20 Blast, but Banton is a gun 50-over player as well. He had a wonderful Royal London One-Day Cup (England’s premier domestic 50-over tournament) as well in 2019.

Banton made 454 runs at an average of 41.27 in that tournament. During the knockout games he had scores of 112, 59 and 69 as he helped Somerset clinch the title. Clearly, Banton didn't lack in big-match temperament either.

Advertisement

But it was his performance in the T20 Blast that really got the world talking about him, and which led to his T20I debut and an appearance in the Big Bash League (BBL). Banton scored 233 runs at a strike-rate of 176.98 in Australia’s premier T20 tournament as he featured in seven games for the Brisbane Heat.

Banton also made his ODI debut in South Africa where he made 32 and 18 in the two innings that the batted. He is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Peshawar Zalmi.

After this, Banton is going to travel to India for the first time as he will be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It was a slight surprise when only Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bid for him and pouched him for his base price of INR 1 crore.

The opening batsman can make his bat do the talking and create a huge impact at the top of the order. He is someone who can go berserk right from the start and take the game by the scruff of the neck.

KKR will be looking to him (if he gets a chance in the XI, which he should at least in a few games) to give them brisk starts. And he may well form a formidable opening pair alongside Shubman Gill.

Moreover, there have been a lot of Kevin Pietersen and Jos Buttler comparisons as well for the way Banton bats. Some of the shots that he plays liken him to Pietersen quite a bit, while his unorthodox batting earned him the Buttler parallels.

From topping the batting charts in the 2019 T20 Blast to going on to play most T20 leagues around the world to making his white-ball debuts for England, it’s been a whirlwind 2019 and 2020 so far for the Somerset lad. Banton is one of the most attractive players in world cricket at the moment and is all set to make his presence felt in the IPL as well.

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is likely to be his friend, as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. He can play on the up and go through the line as well.

Watch out for Banton this season; he is one of the upcoming stars in world cricket and will look to leave a mark in his debut IPL season.

Published 08 Mar 2020, 10:00 IST
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Somerset CCC Tom Banton
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Australia in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us