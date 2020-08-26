IPL 2020: Trent Boult is a world-class bowler and has a terrific record, says Zaheer Khan

Former Indian fast bowler and Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan believes that Trent Boult is a world-class bowler who will be a great asset for the Mumbai-based franchise.

Boult is an exciting addition to the MI squad. He was traded from the Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2020 auction.

Zaheer Khan believes that Trent Boult's ability to swing the ball upfront can help the Mumbai Indians pick up some early wickets in the powerplay. Boult has been fantastic for New Zealand over the years and has an impressive record in the IPL, picking up 38 wickets from 33 games.

Speaking of Trent Boult in a Q&A on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter page, Zaheer Khan said:

"About Boult's addition to the squad, aren't you guys excited with his addition to the squad! I am sure the whole MI paltan must be excited that Boult is going to be a part of Mumbai Indians."

He added:

"He [Trent Boult] is a fantastic bowler, world-class bowler and has got a terrific record. So we are all looking forward to him joining the squad as soon as possible and giving us those early breakthroughs which will set the tone for us."

Q: #AskZakOnMI



What are your views about Boult's addition to the bowling attack this year ?

Could he be able to fill… https://t.co/1oQs8hPseT…

- @MohanMaverick99



A: @trent_boult ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XhD1rtmxth — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 25, 2020

We all are eagerly waiting for the first game of IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan also spoke about the Mumbai Indians' preparations ahead of the IPL 2020 campaign. The Mumbai giants have won the coveted title four times, and Zaheer believes that they are capable of defending their crown this season. He said:

Advertisement

"Well, the preparations are going very nicely. Each and every member of this MI family is looking to go out there and defend the title. We all are eagerly waiting for that first match. Right now the routines are getting pretty much finetuned and looking forward to that first game and the season."

The IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.