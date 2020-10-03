IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Kohli and Padikkal take RCB to the top of the table

The Royal Challengers Bangalore\ (RCB) climbed to the top of the points table of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with a convincing 8-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RCB put in an all-round performance, with Isuru Udana scalping RR captain Steve Smith's wicket early in the piece. Jos Buttler played a few superb strokes before an excellent catch by Devdutt Padikkal sent him packing, and Sanju Samson was controversially dismissed after offering a return catch that didn't seem to have carried to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Robin Uthappa's struggles continued, and RR were stuck at 70/4 at one stage. The star of the show for them in their batting innings was 20-year-old Mahipal Lomror, who showed maturity beyond his years on his way to a 39-ball 47. Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer struck a few big hits towards the end of the innings to take RR to a still below-par 154/6.

In response, young Devdutt Padikkal attacked right from the outset despite the early wicket of Aaron Finch, and was ably supported by captain Virat Kohli. The opener was the aggressor in the partnership, which stretched until the 16th over. Kohli took his time to get going initially, but stepped on the pedal midway through his 53-ball 72.

Padikkal, on the other hand, registered his 3rd fifty in 4 IPL 2020 games, and although he was dismissed with 4 overs to go, AB de Villiers applied the finishing touches on the RCB chase.

With this win, RCB went to the top of the IPL 2020 points table and have now recorded 3 wins in 4 games this year. Twitter had a lot to say about the convincing win, and here are the best reactions from the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RCB vs RR

Not just Sharjah, he can hit them in Abu Dhabi as well. Tewatia after 3 sixes today :

Tabaadlon se ilaake badalte hain,

Iraade nahin.#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/i7QHurQMoX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2020

•Batting 2nd.

•Playing an afternoon game.

Under the hot and humid conditions of the UAE.

•Remained not out on 72.

•Ran 3 even when Required Rate was merely 4 an over and wasn't drained up.



This can only be King Kohli. #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 3, 2020

20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal becomes the first player to score 3 fifty in #IPL2020 - he is making it a dream debut IPL season. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

Indian ‘Pratibha’ League. Everyday we are seeing youngsters making an indelible impression. Garg, Sharma yesterday...Paddikal today. There isn’t a better feeling than seeing the next generation of Indian cricketers taking centre-stage. 😇🤗 #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2020

The future of Indian cricket - everyone is U-22 and doing so well in #IPL2020. pic.twitter.com/7ZAiA8uYCh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

The next one in the line to play from Karnataka to Team India is Devdutt Padikkal.. His batting style is very much similar to Yuvraj Singh.. Hope he will make it big. #RCBvRR #IPL2020 @RCBTweets @IPL — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 3, 2020

Padikkal's flick of authority 💉 pic.twitter.com/8Z2cbQtluX — Copyright Warrior (@crightwarrior) October 3, 2020

Everything about Devdutt Padikkal seems to suggest a maturity beyond his years. His running between the wickets, power and placer is a sight for one so young. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 3, 2020

Aww... When you're feeling better, take a look at the Points table 😊 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 3, 2020