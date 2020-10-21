IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Shikhar Dhawan becomes first IPL batsman to score two consecutive centuries 

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan continued his golden run in IPL 2020 by creating history against the Kings XI Punjab. The southpaw became the first ever batsman in IPL history to score two back-to-back centuries.

In Delhi’s last game against CSK, Dhawan had scored an unbeaten 58-ball 101 and against the Kings today, he hit yet another unbeaten century – a 61-ball 106.

Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. While they were impressive in the powerplay, they slowed down in the middle overs, courtesy some brilliant spells from Glenn Maxwell, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers yet again, taking two wickets for only 28 runs. On the back of Dhawan’s century, Delhi managed to take the total to 164-5 in their 20 overs.

The redemption of Shikhar Dhawan

In his first six matches of IPL 2020, Dhawan could manage only 132 runs at a strike rate of 120. But he has been in terrific form in the last four games. Dhawan has scores of 69 not out, 57 and 101 not out in his last three innings and today’s knock of 106 was the best of the lot.

The other players in IPL who have scored more than one century in a single edition are Shane Watson (2), Hashim Amla (2), Chris Gayle (2) and Virat Kohli (4).

Meanwhile, keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made a comeback into the playing XI after recovering from an injury, was promoted up the order to number 4 but could muster only 14 runs off 20 balls.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the second consecutive century from Shikhar Dhawan

First player to score consecutive 100s in the IPL. Well done, @SDhawan25 🎯🎯 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first player to score back to back hundreds in #IPL - 101* v CSK & 100* v KXIP.

Virat Kohli had made 2 hundreds in 3 innings in 2016 edition.#DCvsKXIP #KXIPvDC #IPL2020 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 20, 2020

'Gabbar' you beauty ... calm n collected ... Shikhar 2.0 #DCvsKXIP — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan’s runs as a proportion of #DelhiCapitals total in the last two games



V #CSk 54.5%

V #KXIP 64.6% — EERIEque LaSCARE 👻🎃 (@tarequelaskar) October 20, 2020

Gabbar ke taap se tumhe ek hi aadmi bacha sakta hai. Ek hi aadmi. Khud Gabbar 🔥@SDhawan25 becomes the first player to score back-to-back 💯s in the @IPL 😎#KXIPvDC #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/t8Y2oPB0MU — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 20, 2020

This Gabbar is batting like a dream @SDhawan25 Back to back 💯 s ‘ not easy in t20 ! Many congratulations jatt ji for becoming the only player to score 2 consecutive Tons in the ipl ! Not a hard task for @kxip but @DelhiCapitals got some bowlers ! @MdShami11 top spell ! #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan in this #IPL2020



•First 6 Matches :- 132 runs, 120 SR, 22 Ave.



•Next 4 Matches :- 333 runs, 163.32 SR, 333.0 Ave.



Shikhar you beauty. Remarkable comeback and such a amazing batting.!! #Gabbar #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/3bYSu1aghe — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 20, 2020

Ek se tera kya hoga Gabbar back to back 100 ... wah bhai wah balle shera. chaaa gaya Jatta @SDhawan25 @DelhiCapitals @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2020

dhawan has just reimagined #IPL2020 as an ICC event #KXIPvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 20, 2020