IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Shikhar Dhawan becomes first IPL batsman to score two consecutive centuries 

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan continued his golden run in IPL 2020 by creating history against the Kings XI Punjab. The southpaw became the first ever batsman in IPL history to score two back-to-back centuries.
In Delhi’s last game against CSK, Dhawan had scored an unbeaten 58-ball 101 and against the Kings today, he hit yet another unbeaten century – a 61-ball 106.
Delhi won the toss and elected to bat first. While they were impressive in the powerplay, they slowed down in the middle overs, courtesy some brilliant spells from Glenn Maxwell, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami.
Shami was the pick of the bowlers yet again, taking two wickets for only 28 runs. On the back of Dhawan’s century, Delhi managed to take the total to 164-5 in their 20 overs.
The redemption of Shikhar Dhawan
In his first six matches of IPL 2020, Dhawan could manage only 132 runs at a strike rate of 120. But he has been in terrific form in the last four games. Dhawan has scores of 69 not out, 57 and 101 not out in his last three innings and today’s knock of 106 was the best of the lot.
The other players in IPL who have scored more than one century in a single edition are Shane Watson (2), Hashim Amla (2), Chris Gayle (2) and Virat Kohli (4).
Meanwhile, keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made a comeback into the playing XI after recovering from an injury, was promoted up the order to number 4 but could muster only 14 runs off 20 balls.
