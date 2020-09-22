IPL 2020: Twitter lambasts CSK captain MS Dhoni for lack of intent against RR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in the 4th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and the game was not short of entertainment.
After being put in to bat by MS Dhoni, opposition captain Steve Smith sprung an early surprise by coming out to open the batting ahead of Robin Uthappa. He, along with Sanju Samson, took a few balls to get settled after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal and cut loose afterward.
Samson look a particular liking to Piyush Chawla as the leg-spinner conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs, often bowling far too full. After the wicket-keeper's dismissal, RR experienced a brief lull in the innings as Robin Uthappa, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia came and went.
CSK seemed to have slowed things down, but a horror final over from Lungi Ngidi ensured that the 2008 IPL champions went into the innings break with momentum on their side. The South African finished with figures of 1/56 in his 4 overs as he was hit for four sixes (two of them off no balls) in the final over.
In their chase of 217, the Men in Yellow always had their task cut out for them and while Murali Vijay and Shane Watson didn't get out early, the early impetus in the innings was definitely missing. Most batsmen struggled to adjust to the pace of the pitch, with leggie Rahul Tewatia the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.
Faf du Plessis accelerated towards the end of the innings, while some horrific shots resulted in the dismissals of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran. MS Dhoni was majorly circumspect and although he managed to clear the ropes three times in the final over, CSK fell short by 16 runs to register their first loss in IPL 2020.
Twitter had a lot to say about Match 4 of IPL 2020, and here are the best reactions: