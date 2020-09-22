IPL 2020: Twitter lambasts CSK captain MS Dhoni for lack of intent against RR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in the 4th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and the game was not short of entertainment.

After being put in to bat by MS Dhoni, opposition captain Steve Smith sprung an early surprise by coming out to open the batting ahead of Robin Uthappa. He, along with Sanju Samson, took a few balls to get settled after the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal and cut loose afterward.

Samson look a particular liking to Piyush Chawla as the leg-spinner conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs, often bowling far too full. After the wicket-keeper's dismissal, RR experienced a brief lull in the innings as Robin Uthappa, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia came and went.

CSK seemed to have slowed things down, but a horror final over from Lungi Ngidi ensured that the 2008 IPL champions went into the innings break with momentum on their side. The South African finished with figures of 1/56 in his 4 overs as he was hit for four sixes (two of them off no balls) in the final over.

In their chase of 217, the Men in Yellow always had their task cut out for them and while Murali Vijay and Shane Watson didn't get out early, the early impetus in the innings was definitely missing. Most batsmen struggled to adjust to the pace of the pitch, with leggie Rahul Tewatia the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets.

Faf du Plessis accelerated towards the end of the innings, while some horrific shots resulted in the dismissals of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran. MS Dhoni was majorly circumspect and although he managed to clear the ropes three times in the final over, CSK fell short by 16 runs to register their first loss in IPL 2020.

Twitter had a lot to say about Match 4 of IPL 2020, and here are the best reactions:

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RR vs CSK

CSK lost.. but we have seen old Dhoni today.. back to back 3 sixes... Yes Tiger is old, but he is still powerful enough to destroy your hate... Maahi Returns... #Dhoni #Mahi #CSKvsRR #Csk #WhistlePodu — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 22, 2020

MS Dhoni:



Require run rate at arrival = 16.26 (103 needed off 38)



Scores 9 off 12 balls till the 19th over. Not a single aggressive shot intended.



Then, situation gets to 38 needed off last over.



Hits 3 sixes in a row in the last over.



What logic? #IPL2020 #CSKvsRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 22, 2020

Next time Dhoni should warm-up before the match and not during the match. #CSKvRR — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 22, 2020

Most sixes in an IPL match



33 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 2018

33 RR vs CSK Sharjah 2020 *

31 CSK vs KKR CHennai 2018

31 KXIP vs KKR Indore 2018

31 DD vs GL Delhi 2017#RRvCSK #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 22, 2020

Two Kerala boys striking it big. And Jofra Archer wearing enough gold on him to open a Joyalukkas showroom. You can make out that this IPL is being played in the gulf! pic.twitter.com/rwf3rv9qMR — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 22, 2020

Who said Dhoni retired from Test Cricket ? — 𝕭𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖎 🏌️ (@TheDarkHorse09) September 22, 2020

I think Dhoni has made a fantasy team and made himself the captain in it. — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 22, 2020

These sixes by Dhoni in the last over when the match is all over is like a student studying a subject after the exam is over. #IPL2020 #ThankYouDhoni — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) September 22, 2020

Dhoni taking these singles when required run rate near to 20 is so so painful. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2020

Whenever Dhoni comes on to bat it's not just the expectations which rise but even the required run rate — babu bisIeri LIHC (@baabuOP) September 22, 2020

Required RR is over 15. Perfect time for Dhoni to come and take it to 20. #CSKvsRR — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 22, 2020

Yes MS Dhoni can hit those massive sixes but only he knows why he did not do that two overs ago 🤔 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 22, 2020

“We wanted to try Sam, Jadeja up. Towards the end, you will see senior guys stepping up but at the start of tournament we want to try things, if not, we know who can do it later. I haven't batted for a long time, and the 14-day quarantine hasn't really helped."

- MS Dhoni #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/hboy6hYtYC — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) September 22, 2020

Why Thala and CSK fans are surprised? We Indian fans are used to it. Remember that?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AxVqe0G9Tw — Shubham (@shubham007st) September 22, 2020

Those 3 sixers helped him improve his statistics and not win the match.#Dhoni #RRvCSK #IPL2020 — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_FAN) September 22, 2020

Dhoni remaining not out in an unsuccessful chase in IPL:



63* vs MI, 2013 (final)

42* vs KXIP, 2014 (qualifier)

79* vs KXIP, 2018

84* vs RCB, 2019

29* vs RR, 2020#IPL2020 #CSKvsRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 22, 2020

Murali Vijay' s

attitude vs game pic.twitter.com/Zm6VDAagES — cutekuttan101 (@prans1738) September 22, 2020