IPL 2020: Twitter reacts as MI rocket to top of the points table with 34-run win over SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off in another high-scoring game in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Sharjah.

MI batted first, and captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. However, South African opener Quinton de Kock finally found form and registered his first fifty of IPL 2020. He was supported by cameos from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, before Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya joined forces in the middle.

The two all-rounders would have looked to take full toll of an SRH attack that was without Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but young left-armer T Natarajan nailed his yorkers at the death to prevent them from being as destructive as we know them to be. Krunal Pandya came in with 4 balls to go, and hit those 4 balls for 20 runs to take MI to an above-par total of 208/5.

In response, Jonny Bairstow started well for SRH while David Warner struggled to get going in the initial part of his innings. After the Englishman's dismissal in the 5th over, Manish Pandey and the SRH captain took the score to a reasonable 94/1 in 9.4 overs, but a poor shot resulted in the former's wicket.

Warner continued in the same vein and did take the MI bowling on, but the southpaw lost momentum again towards the end of his innings and was eventually dismissed for 60 off 44. Abdul Samad hit a few lusty blows towards the end of the SRH innings, but the Orange Army fell short by 34 runs in the end.

Twitter had a lot to say about the game, and here are some of the best reactions from the SRH vs MI IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, SRH vs MI

Rashid Khan went for just a 5.5 economy rate in Sharjah where it has been a nightmare for bowlers. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 4, 2020

Warner's innings would have been a classic if he had stayed till the end. But, #MumbaiIndians keeps getting better. #SRHvsMI #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 4, 2020

In IPL



David Warner never got out against Bumrah, Boult, R Chahar, Pollard, Hardik (Current MI Bowling attack)



Yet to face Krunal, Pattinson in IPL — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 4, 2020

Warner transformation from pocket Gayle to Left handed Rahane in all these years been SAD to see — Akki (@CrickPotato) October 2, 2020

What a catch by Manish Pandey, one of the all-time best in IPL. pic.twitter.com/pmgxICZs1t — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 4, 2020

This is how Manish Pandey dived for the catch #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/PQWBPO8qEB — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 4, 2020

Manish Pandey has the most amount of swag for someone who isn't a regular fixture in the Indian Cricket team. What talent. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 4, 2020

There's either Akmal level drop or Mike Hussey level catches in IPL till now. #IPL2020 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 4, 2020

Left arm Quick + Yorker Specialist- Rarest of Rare Skills and he has proved it against the best batsmen in the toughest conditions.



SRH are not going to let go of Natarajan for the next few years. #IPL2020 #MIvsSRH — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) October 4, 2020