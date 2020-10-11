IPL 2020: Twitter troll CSK as Virat Kohli stars in RCB's 37-run win

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their biggest-ever win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 25 of IPL 2020. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, and barring the first half of their innings, RCB were on top for most of the rest of the game.

The Bangalore franchise didn’t get off to the best of starts after Deepak Chahar cleaned up Aaron Finch as early as the third over. Skipper Kohli joined young Devdutt Padikkal out in the middle, and the two would share a laborious 53-run before Shardul Thakur put an end to Padikkal’s misery in the middle for a 34-ball 33.

The story of the innings, and the match, would be Kohli’s return to his very best, however. His unbeaten 90 off 52 included four fours and four sixes, and some impressive running between the wickets. Most notably, he dispatched 22-year-old Sam Curran for 3 sixes in a 24-run 18th over en route to helping his team post a competitive 169-4 in their 20 overs.

The RCB bowlers would start off on a positive note, tightening the screws on the CSK batsmen right from the word go. The pressure would show as both Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson fell while trying to hoick Washington Sundar out of the ground.

Although a 64-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan brought some hope to the CSK camp. The strategy of trying to take the chase deep before going after the bowling would lead to their downfall yet again.

Credit to the RCB bowlers where it is due, though. The pressure they put on the Chennai batsmen paid off, with a fit-again Chris Morris being the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/19 in his four overs.

RCB captain Virat Kohli was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 90 that was so crucial to giving their bowlers a total to defend. All in all, it was an all-round performance that got them a well-deserved win to take them to fourth on the table.

As always, the cricket world on Twitter had it all to say about the game. Take a look at some of the best tweets right here -

I'm betting the most googled name in the last one hour in India would be Jagadeesan, right after Dhoni announced he was playing today! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 10, 2020

Jaggu showing more intent than all CSK players in all matches played till now. #CSKvRCB — Manya (@CSKian716) October 10, 2020

Both of Chetan Bhagat's 2 states losing in IPL. @chetan_bhagat — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 10, 2020

CSK giving vibes like Deccan Chargers from 2008. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 10, 2020

First time in #IPL2020 a team hasn’t hit a six in the first 14 overs.... #CSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 10, 2020

King Kohli is back.



Nothing better than seeing Kohli in full control and in form, unleashing those strokes 🔥🔥❤️



A cheeky scoop also in that collection, what a knock 🙌🏽#IPL2020 #CSKvRCB — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 10, 2020

Kohli finding gaps behind the wicket. I'm all for it ❤️ — Prashanth🏏📝 (@ps_it_is) October 10, 2020

Kohli is just a different type of breed 🤩💪🏿 #IPL2020 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) October 10, 2020