IPL 2020: Twitterati slam umpires for controversial decision during KXIP v DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) edged past Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a Super Over thriller on Sunday evening. After both the teams played 20 overs each, the scores were tied on 157.
The match was a sort of a roller-coaster ride, with both teams looking completely out of the game at different points of time and coming back into it with some brilliant cricket.
Marcus Stoinis starred for the Delhi Capitals with a cameo of 53 from 21 with the bat. He also picked up a couple of crucial wickets with the ball later.
Mayank Agarwal took KXIP really close to victory from a seemingly impossible position but fell when the target was just one run away after making 89 runs from 60 balls.
It was a remarkable comeback by Marcus Stoinis at the end, picking two wickets off the last two balls and defending a solitary run. However, a contentious umpiring decision in the penultimate over of their innings probably cost the match for KXIP.
Mayank Agarwal hit the ball towards long-on and came back for a brace but the square-leg umpire ruled a run short against Chris Jordan, who was at the non-striker’s end.
Replays suggested that the bat might have been placed just inside the crease. This call from the umpire proved costly in the end, with the scores ending in a tie at the end of 20 overs.
Twitterati did not take the incident lightly. Virender Sehwag led the charge by sarcastically stating that the Man-of-the-Match award should have been given to the umpire.
Preity Zinta, one of the co-owners of KXIP, did not hide her disappointment. She called out for a change in policy and the introduction of new technology to ensure that such errors are not repeated.
Here are the other reactions from Twitterati on this contentious umpiring decision: