IPL 2020: Twitterati slam umpires for controversial decision during KXIP v DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) edged past Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a Super Over thriller on Sunday evening. After both the teams played 20 overs each, the scores were tied on 157.

The match was a sort of a roller-coaster ride, with both teams looking completely out of the game at different points of time and coming back into it with some brilliant cricket.

Marcus Stoinis starred for the Delhi Capitals with a cameo of 53 from 21 with the bat. He also picked up a couple of crucial wickets with the ball later.

Mayank Agarwal took KXIP really close to victory from a seemingly impossible position but fell when the target was just one run away after making 89 runs from 60 balls.

It was a remarkable comeback by Marcus Stoinis at the end, picking two wickets off the last two balls and defending a solitary run. However, a contentious umpiring decision in the penultimate over of their innings probably cost the match for KXIP.

Mayank Agarwal hit the ball towards long-on and came back for a brace but the square-leg umpire ruled a run short against Chris Jordan, who was at the non-striker’s end.

Replays suggested that the bat might have been placed just inside the crease. This call from the umpire proved costly in the end, with the scores ending in a tie at the end of 20 overs.

Twitterati did not take the incident lightly. Virender Sehwag led the charge by sarcastically stating that the Man-of-the-Match award should have been given to the umpire.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Preity Zinta, one of the co-owners of KXIP, did not hide her disappointment. She called out for a change in policy and the introduction of new technology to ensure that such errors are not repeated.

I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always 👍 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Here are the other reactions from Twitterati on this contentious umpiring decision:

Twitterati slams erroneous umpiring decision against KXIP

One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be... https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

IPL is a battle of fine margins. Short run, missed no ball ... Bade bade tournaments mein chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain. Credit to Rabada and Stoinis who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat!#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/xARr6PFNZY — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 20, 2020

Cost Kings XI Punjab the game. Third umpire should have rectified it.



This is a glaring error. #IPL2020 #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/WIQiPWB0wF — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 20, 2020

Umpiring error at the end of 18th over. Umpire gave a run short which made the difference.

