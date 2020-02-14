IPL 2020: U-19 World Cup star Ravi Bishnoi looking forward to learning from KXIP coach Anil Kumble

Ravi Bishnoi (second from right) was the leading wicket-taker at the U-19 World Cup 2020

What's the story?

After leading India to the runners-up position in U-19 World Cup, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has talked about his goals for IPL 2020. The Rajasthan-based youngster mentioned he is excited to spend time with veteran Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble who is the coach of his IPL franchise, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The background

Despite Bishnoi's best efforts, India U-19s could not keep Bangladesh U-19s down in the final of the 2020 U-19 World Cup. The leg-spinner ended the tournament as the most successful bowler with 17 wickets to his name, 4 of which came in the final. Post the game, Bishnoi was also involved in a spat with three Bangladeshi players.

Ravi Bishnoi will make his IPL debut in 2020

The heart of the matter

Talking to IANS on Friday (14th February), Ravi Bishnoi reflected on his excitement for the 2020 season of IPL and said:

"I am very excited that I will get to spend quality time with none other than Anil Kumble Sir during the IPL and my only lookout is to pick his brain and learn as much as I can. I will look to stay around him and work on the finer areas of my bowling under his guidance."

He even revealed that he was not playing for records in the U-19 World Cup as his sole aim was to win matches for the team. The right-arm leggie further expressed his disappointment over the team's loss in the final. He felt that winning the final would have been the perfect way to cap off the long tour of South Africa.

When asked about his brawl with the Bangladeshi players, Bishnoi refused to speak about that incident. He neglected the question by stating:

"I would really not wish to comment on that. Whatever happened is in the past and I don't wish to get into that."

He concluded by affirming that the U-19 World Cup and the IPL play an important role in every budding cricketer's journey hence, after impressing in the global event he will look to gain the selectors' attention by doing well in the IPL.

What's next?

With players like Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith present in their spin department, Kings XI Punjab have a lot of variety with themselves. It will be intriguing to see how they fare in the 2020 edition of IPL.

