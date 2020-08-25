IPL 2020: Virat Kohli becomes first Asian to have 75 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli has become the first Asian celebrity to have more than 75 million followers on Instagram. The Indian, who will captain RCB at IPL 2020, is also the only representative from Asia, as far as the list of the top 40 most-followed people on the site is concerned.

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the last few years. Celebrities have used this platform to interact with their fans online. Several big names appeared on Instagram Live during the lockdown period and gave their life updates to their followers.

While most Indian cricketers have a massive fan following on different social media platforms, Virat Kohli has the biggest fanbase.

Virat Kohli, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen of all time, has 75.5 million followers on Instagram, the most for any Asian celebrity.

Virat Kohli Completed 75 Million followers on Instagram🙌. And Of Course



•Only Indian.

•Only Asian.

•Only Cricketer.

•4th Athletes In The World.



Whether in the field or off the field, @imVkohli is at the Top in everywhere.!! #GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/FNSy53jlSQ — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) August 23, 2020

The most followed celebrity on Instagram is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 238 million followers. Musician and actress Ariana Grande is second with 199 million followers, whereas Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is right behind her with 194 million followers.

Virat Kohli overtook famous musician Cardi B in the list, taking over the 29th spot with 75.5 million followers.

Where will Virat Kohli and the rest of the RCB squad stay during IPL 2020?

Virat Kohli landed in Dubai three days ago, and he is currently following the mandatory 7-day quarantine period before starting practice sessions for IPL 2020.

The RCB team participated in a virtual meeting ahead of IPL 2020, where Virat Kohli clarified that even a small mistake from any player would spoil the tourney for everyone.

All teams have reached the UAE now, and they have roped in different hotel partners for their players. RCB will stay at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Dubai for IPL 2020.