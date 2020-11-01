IPL 2020: Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen this sport has seen, says Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Sandeep Sharma believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is of the greatest batsmen that the game has ever seen.

The 27-year-old was very happy to have dismissed a batsman of Virat Kohli's stature in their clash against the RCB on Saturday night.

In the 12 innings that the two have faced off against each other, Sandeep Sharma has dismissed the RCB skipper 7 times while the latter has been able to score only 68 runs.

Virat Kohli's wicket sucked all the momentum out of RCB's batting innings as they only managed to score 120-7 in their 20 overs. SRH chased down the target comfortably, with more than five overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Sandeep Sharma said:

"Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen this sport has seen. To get him out is always special. We are now finding our momentum. We are excited about the next game."

It took three or four months to get the knuckle ball right: Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma revealed that it took three to four months for him to master the knuckle ball

Although Sandeep Sharma is an out-and-out swing bowler, the knuckle ball is one of the variations that he has developed, and he used it to great effect in IPL 2020.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star revealed that it took three to four months for him to master the knuckle ball. He added that his teammate, Jonny Bairstow, is helping him add more deliveries and variations to his arsenal. He said:

Advertisement

"When I started bowling, it was a bit sticky. It's coming nicely, it's got cooler here, so it's helping. I have been bowling the knuckle ball, Jonny (Bairstow) has been helping me. It took around three or four months to get it right."

SRH will now play their last game of the league phase against the Mumbai Indians on 3rd November at Sharjah. Since they have a very healthy net run-rate, SRH might easily qualify for the playoffs, provided they beat the defending champions.