IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli's record against Rajasthan

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have got off to a good start in IPL 2020, registering two wins in their first three matches. The upcoming fixture between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals will be the first day match of IPL 2020. All eyes will be on the RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has struggled to get going this season.

Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have done a magnificent job for RCB at the top. AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube finished off the innings splendidly against the Mumbai Indians. However, captain Virat Kohli has only managed 18 runs in the first three matches. He scored his only boundary of IPL 2020 in the Super Over against the Mumbai Indians.

RR's bowlers will be keen to ensure that Virat Kohli's poor form continues in the competition. Here's a look at the right-handed batsman's record against the inaugural IPL winners.

Virat Kohli has a disappointing average of 21.59 against RR in IPL

Virat Kohli has featured in 20 matches against the Rajasthan Royals over the last 12 years. The Indian cricket team captain has aggregated 367 runs in 19 innings at an average of 21.59 versus RR.

His highest score against the Steve Smith-led franchise is 62*, while his strike rate in these 19 innings has been 106.69. Uncapped leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal has dismissed Virat Kohli thrice in the last four games between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals.

Like Kohli, Gopal has not lived up to the expectations so far in IPL 2020. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle between Shreyas Gopal and Virat Kohli in today's match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.