IPL 2020: Wasim Jaffer appointed as batting coach of Kings XI Punjab

Wasim Jaffer

With an experience of 150 Ranji Matches and soon approaching 20,000 runs under his belt, experienced campaigner and former India player, Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the batting coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab.

Jaffer, who played 31 Tests and two ODIs for India, was roped in by the franchise's new coach Anil Kumble. Jaffer signed the deal midway during his Ranji Trophy match for Vidarbha against Rajasthan in Nagpur. Speaking to The Times Of India on the appointment, Jaffer said:

"I'm thankful to Kumble. He's the one who approached me. It was an honor to play under him for India. I've got so much to learn from him. Though I'm currently coaching in Bangladesh (he's the batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy), this is obviously a good opportunity, and I'm looking forward to this experience."

Jaffer was pleased with the new role and stated that it will be an honor to impart his skill-set and knowledge to the upcoming generation of players. He said:

"Yes, but according to me, batting remains the same, though the game has become a bit fast. I'd be happy to learn from the many great players around me in the IPL. I'd be glad to pass on my 'little' knowledge to the youngsters, particularly the Indians."

Jaffer represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 when the franchise finished last in the inaugural season of the tournament. A run-machine in the domestic circuit, Jaffer suffered one of his toughest times as a batsman and failed to carry on his good form from the domestic cricket and scored only 115 runs at an average of 19.16 in six matches, scoring at a strike-rate of 110.57.