IPL 2020: We bought Glenn Maxwell because we needed an impact player, says Anil Kumble

Kings XI Punjab Head of Operations Anil Kumble revealed that the franchise went after Glenn Maxwell in the IPL 2020 auction as they needed an impact player in the middle order.

Glenn Maxwell had an excellent season for KXIP back in 2014 and his all-round abilities would come in very handy for the Punjab-based franchise. He was bought for a whopping ₹10.75 crores in the IPL 2020 auction.

Kumble also justified Sheldon Cottrell's addition to the side by saying that KXIP were in need of a bowler who would be able to bowl at the death. They were satisfied spending ₹8.5 crore for him in the IPL 2020 auction.

"In the players' auction we addressed that we needed an impact player and that is why we bought Glenn Maxwell. He can field and bat, he is a gun fielder as well," Anil Kumble told ANI.

"The other part was that we needed a fast bowler who can bowl at the death that is why we looked at Sheldon Cottrell. Overall we are satisfied with the squad we have. In the end, it's about keeping the things simple," he further added.

KL Rahul knows the players better than me: Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble was also looking forward to KXIP doing well under their new captain KL Rahul

KL Rahul will be captaining the KXIP side for the very first time and although he is inexperienced at captaincy, Anil Kumble, who had seen him play since his childhood, had full faith in his understanding of the game and was looking forward to KXIP performing well under Rahul's leadership.

"Knowing KL and some of the players from the past really helps. I have seen KL from his childhood. So far he has been brilliant, he knows the players better than me, he has been with the franchise for two years," Anil Kumble said.

"He is very relaxed, he has been in the scene for a while now, he understands the nuances of the game, so all of that put together it really helps, I am happy with the start we have had, I am looking forward to the IPL under his leadership," he added.

KXIP will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on September 20th at Dubai.