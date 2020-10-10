IPL 2020: 'We are not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way,' says Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2020 after they lost to the Delhi Capitals by 46 runs at Sharjah. Skipper Steve Smith is extremely disappointed with his team's performance as a whole and acknowledged that they were beaten in all three departments by DC.

RR bowlers had done a decent job by restricting a powerful DC batting line-up to 184 on a small ground like Sharjah. However, their batsmen could not step up to the occasion and were bowled out for just 138. Although this loss makes it zero points from the last four games for RR, Steve Smith is hopeful that his team will remain positive and will try to turn things around.

He said after the game:

"We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit sloppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs. We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way."

Steve Smith showed concern about his batting

Steve Smith also showed concern about his own batting form and is hopeful that he will soon find his mojo back

Steve Smith himself had begun IPL 2020 in style with two half-centuries in his first two games. However, in the last four games, he has been unable to deliver consistent performances with the bat. The 31-year-old has expressed concern over his own form but is also hopeful that he will come good eventually.

Smith is also hoping for England all-rounder Ben Stokes to make an instant impact in the RR side as he will be available for selection from their next game. He said:

"I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have. Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow."

RR will play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11th October at Dubai and, with the availability of Ben Stokes, will be looking to finally bring an end to their losing streak.