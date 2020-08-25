IPL 2020: 'We have all grown up wanting to be MS Dhoni,' says KL Rahul

Indian batsman and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul paid tribute to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and congratulated him on a wonderful career.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, thereby bringing the curtains down on one of the most decorated careers the game has ever seen.

KL Rahul further revealed that MS Dhoni was his childhood hero, adding that he was a great inspiration for him as he, too, hails from a small town.

MS Dhoni has achieved so many things for India, and Rahul said that it was truly an emotional moment when the 39-year-old announced his retirement.

KL Rahul said in a video on IPL's official website:

"It was quite an emotional moment for India and world cricket. We have all grown up wanting to be MS Dhoni and especially for someone like me who comes from a small town he was our hero."

He added:

"We always told our families that look no matter where you come from you can always go ahead and achieve your dreams, play for your country and serve your country."

Hope MS Dhoni goes easy on Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020: KL Rahul

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he will still be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

KL Rahul hilariously said that he is hopeful that MS Dhoni will go easy on KXIP in the tournament:

"I am pretty sure I won't have enough words for MS Dhoni. I would just give him a hug and tell him thank you and hopefully he goes a bit easy on KIngs XI this season."

IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across 3 venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.