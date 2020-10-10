IPL 2020: 'We probably let them off a little bit with the ball' - Steve Smith on the Rajasthan Royals' loss against the Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith has opined that the few extra runs they conceded during their bowling effort contributed to their loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

He made this observation at the post-match press conference after his team's 46-run defeat against the Shreyas Iyer-led side in their IPL 2020 encounter yesterday.

While pointing out that the Sharjah pitch was not as batting-friendly as previous games, Steve Smith mentioned that the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack let the Delhi Capitals batsmen off the hook a little bit.

"The wicket did slow down a bit, probably wasn't as good a wicket as the first couple of games we played here. But having said that we probably let them off a little bit with the ball. We probably let them get 10-15 too many."

He highlighted that the loss of wickets in a heap during their batting effort proved to be a stumbling block in their chase.

"And then we are just losing wickets again. We had some wickets in the shed, then I got out and we kept on losing wickets in clumps after that. Chasing 180 on a wicket that has slowed up is never easy."

Steve Smith on areas of improvement for the Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Tewatia was the only Rajasthan Royals batsman to put up a fight [P/C: iplt20.com]

Steve Smith pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals have several areas where they need to improve, with the top-order batting being foremost.

Advertisement

"There are plenty of areas we need to really work on. Our batting probably hasn't been good enough. Our top three or four have not been able to make big scores in the last 4 games, which has been disappointing, so we need to address that and get better there."

The Rajasthan Royals captain mentioned that the bowlers can also execute their plans a little bit better.

"And then I think some execution stuff with the ball. It is not an easy game obviously but we are doing some things wrong and it is hurting us considerably."

Smith had words of praise for Rahul Tewatia, who delivered the goods with the ball in hand in challenging conditions.

"Rahul Tewatia bowled really well today. I think he summed up the conditions well, he was able to read the batsmen and bowl into the wicket or wide when he needed to. I think he did a teriffic job."

Advertisement

Steve Smith signed off by stating that Tewatia is a valuable asset for the Rajasthan Royals while adding that the target was a bridge too far to cross in yesterday's match.

"His batting again, obviously there was too many for him to chase but he hit a few in the middle again and he is a valuable player for us."

#WATCH | In plenty of areas, I think, where we need to work on. Our batting has probably not been good enough...We're doing some things wrong & it's hurting it considerably: Rajasthan Royals Captain Steve Smith on being asked 'where is his team falling short', after RR's defeat pic.twitter.com/F2ClTGHX9C — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Rahul Tewatia top-scored for the Rajasthan Royals in yesterday's encounter against the Delhi Capitals, with 38 runs to his name. But with none of the other batsmen staying on the pitch and the required run rate mounting, he could only delay the inevitable.