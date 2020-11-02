IPL 2020: 'Whatever happens from here is up to the Gods,' says Eoin Morgan after KKR's win over RR

The Kolkata Knight Riders brought out their A-game to comprehensively beat the Rajasthan Royals by 60 runs on Sunday. Pat Cummins was the star of the show as he picked up 4 wickets and made sure that RR were never really in the chase.

This win not only took KKR to the top four but also drastically improved their net run-rate. Having said that, the franchise's qualification into the playoffs is something that is out of their hands.

If the loser of the game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals does not have a poorer net run rate than KKR and if the Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Mumbai Indians, KKR will be knocked out of the tournament.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is happy with his team's performance and believes that the players gave it their all. He is now hopeful that things will fall in place for them.

Addressing their win after the game, Eoin Morgan said:

"I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is up to the Gods."

Playing a free-flowing style of cricket was the only way to beat RR: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan led the way with the bat and scored an unbeaten 65 off 35 balls

On a day when KKR needed to win by a big margin, Eoin Morgan led the way with the bat and played a counter-attacking brand of cricket. He scored an unbeaten 65 off just 35 balls, propelling KKR's total to 191 in 20 overs.

Eoin Morgan believes that playing freely was the only way in which they were going to win the game as he knew that the dew factor was going to aid the team that was batting second. He said:

"Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good. We were out there to be play a free-flowing style of cricket. That was the only way we were going to win. Especially with the dew factor expected anyway, irrespective of when it came."

KKR are now placed fourth in the IPL 2020 points table. With two games of the league phase remaining, they will hope for things to go their way so that they end up making it to the playoffs.