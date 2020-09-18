IPL 2020: 'Young Indian players like Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant will benefit from working with Ricky Ponting,' says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that young Indian players like Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will learn a lot from Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting.

The 71-year-old is of the opinion that working under the former Australian skipper will help these players learn how to be fully committed to the game.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"You know that Ricky Ponting will expect a hundred percent from each player from each match. And thus I feel that our young Indian players like Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will benefit by working with Ricky Ponting. This will not only help them in the IPL but will also help them while playing for India."

He added:

"While learning under Ponting, they will understand that cricket is such a sport that at every moment and every session if you give your hundred percent, then you can succeed more often than not."

There will be less pressure on Rishabh Pant in IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is also of the opinion that Rishabh Pant will be under lesser pressure this IPL

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about Rishabh Pant and believes that there won't be as much pressure on him in IPL 2020 as there was in the previous seasons. He added that since Pant is not making headlines in the build-up to the IPL, there will be less expecations from him, which means he will be able to perform with full freedom.

Gavaskar said:

"Rishabh Pant has got a great chance in this IPL 2020. The good thing is that in the lead up to this IPL, there is not much discussion about him. This means that he will not be under much pressure as there will not be much expectations from Rishabh Pant. This is a good thing because when there is no pressure you can play with freedom."

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 season against the Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai.