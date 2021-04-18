IPL 2021: 3 best AB De Villiers' knocks against KKR

With Glenn Maxwell taking charge of proceedings on Sunday (April 18) against the Kolkata Knight Riders with a 49-ball-78, AB de Villiers added the finishing touches with a scintillating 76* off just 34 deliveries to take RCB past the 200-run mark at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Although the South African got off to a sedate start, he picked the gaps with consummate ease and then went on a rampage, clubbing nine fours and three sixes. He latched on to Andre Russell, carting him all over the park even as the Windies star tried to take the ball away from De Villiers.

This marks his fourth IPL fifty against KKR. While the world continues to be in awe of the batsman, let's take a look at some key knocks he has played against KKR.

IPL 2016: AB De Villiers smacks a 31-ball-59*

In a chase of 184, De Villiers blitzed an unbeaten 59 and took RCB home, with Virat Kohli scoring an impressive 71 off 51 balls at the other end.

RCB picked up a nine-wicket win, and De Villiers' effort overshadowed the earlier knocks played by Gautam Gambhir (51) and Manish Pandey (50).

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers racks up 63 off 32 balls

RCB may have lost the game, but the side had De Villiers to thank for the 206-run target that they set KKR. The former South African captain did well to partner Kohli Kohli, who top-scored with a 49-ball 64.

KKR, however, had other plans as they shot down the target with five balls to spare. Andre Russell played the innings of a lifetime, blasting 48 off just 13 deliveries. Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Nitish Rana earlier chipped in with valuable contributions to see the team through.

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers smokes a fluent 33-ball-73*

In what was supposed to be a promising year for RCB, De Villiers played his part, and one of his many stunning knocks was a breezy 33-ball-73* against KKR. Batting first, RCB got off to a flyer with Aaron Finch (47) and Devdutt Padikkal (32) turning on the heat right from the start.

Familiar faces Kohli and AB de Villiers applied the finishing touches yet again as the duo notched up a 100-run partnership off just 49 balls. De Villiers' knock comprised of five fours and two sixes, while Kohli played a sedate innings scoring an unbeaten 33 off 28.

In return, KKR lost by a whopping 82 runs, with Chris Morris (2/17) and Washington Sundar (2/20) doing the bulk of the damage.