IPL 2021: 3 best bowlers for Chennai Super Kings in the first phase

After a disastrous season in 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bounced back in some style and looked the team to beat in the first phase of IPL 2021. MS Dhoni appeared to be back in his element as the captain and the side looked far more balanced and settled. Moeen Ali's inclusion was a great move by CSK as the all-rounder provided a lot of solidity to the team.

The emergence of Ruturaj Gaekwad and his opening partnership with Faf du Plessis has become a solid option for CSK. When the league was called off, the three-time champions were handsomely placed in second spot after their fantastic start.

One of the bigger reasons behind the resurgence of CSK this season has been their bowling attack.

On that note, here we take a look at the top 3 bowlers for Chennai Super Kings in the first half of the season:

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has provided a lot of balance to Chennai Super Kings

Ever since he was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings, Sam Curran has become a regular fixture for the side. The Englishman has been solid, with both the bat and the ball. He has been used in multiple roles with the bat. As a bowler, Curran generally takes the new ball and also chips in at the death overs.

The 23-year-old was the most successful bowler for CSK in the first half as he picked up nine wickets in seven innings for the yellow brigade at an average of 24.11 and with an economy rate of 8.68.

The conditions in the initial part of the second phase should assist the fast bowlers and Curran could be a key player for Chennai Super Kings. He is also part of England's T20 World Cup squad and his performance will be under observation here.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has been good for CSK with the new ball

One of the stars for Chennai Super Kings over the past few seasons, Deepak Chahar more often than not strikes with the new ball and sets the tone perfectly for the rest of the match. He is used by Dhoni as a strike bowler, both in the powerplays and also in the death overs.

In the first phase, Chahar picked up eight wickets in seven matches and was the second most successful bowler for the franchise. He has been named in India's World Cup squad as a reserve and will hope to be in top form should he be needed as a replacement in the marquee tournament.

Chahar is a key member for CSK, not only with the ball, but has also shown his promise with the bat. This phase could be a defining month for the seam bowler.

#3 Ravinda Jadeja

Jadeja has been in good form with the ball for CSK

In the first phase, Jadeja was in top form with both the bat and the ball. He has been one of the most improved hitters in the death overs and with the ball, he is no longer the robotic bowler who just fired darts.

As far as his figures are concerned - the left-armer picked up six wickets in seven matches, but he conceded runs at an impressive economy rate of 6.70. Jadeja is part of India's World Cup squad as well. Hence, how he performs with the ball will be pivotal for his chances in the playing XI when the World Cup starts.

