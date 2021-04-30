IPL 2021: 3 best PBKS knocks against RCB

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (30th April) in Match 26 of IPL 2021.

Both sides come into this match at contrasting ends of the spectrum. PBKS are in a mid-table scuffle that's shaping up to be a tight battle for a playoff spot. They are in sixth place in the points table, with only two wins in their six matches.

Meanwhile, RCB are in third place with five wins in six games, enjoying their best-ever start to an IPL campaign.

PBKS won both their group games against RCB last season but will have to pull up their socks if they want to achieve that feat again. PBKS also have a better head-to-head record, having won 14 games to RCB's 12.

A rivalry has developed between the two franchises in recent years, with feisty affairs and nail-bitting finishes. It is generally a high-scoring contest when these two sides meet, which means that there have been some standout performances with the bat.

On that note, let's take a look at the best three knocks by PBKS batters, against RCB.

1. David Miller (101* off 38) - PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2013

This jaw-dropping century by the South African has to be regarded as one of the greatest IPL innings of all time. PBKS were set a mammoth 191 to chase as their bowlers failed to control an on-song Chris Gayle and an AB de Villiers right at the end.

Despite not posing a great threat with the ball, Bangalore found themselves on course to victory 10 overs into Punjab’s innings, with the home side reeling at 64-4.

PBKS required 123 runs in the final 10 overs. With no recognized batsmen left to support him, Miller took it upon himself to throw the kitchen sink at the chase.

The defining moment of the match came in the 13th over. Trying to heave the ball for another six, Miller miscued his heave and the ball went into orbit before falling comfortably to Virat Kohli at mid-off. The RCB skipper uncharacteristically put the chance down. Miller had a lifeline and he responded with some pure, unadulterated stroke-making

The South African's unbeaten 38-ball century established him as one of the best finishers in town, carrying his side to a stunning victory with two overs to spare.

David Miller became the fourth Punjab Kings (then KXIP) batsman to score a hundred in the IPL after Shaun Marsh, Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty. He also became the fastest centurion for the franchise as well.

2. Adam Gilchrist (106 off 55) PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2011

In this thumping PBKS victory over RCB, two Australians joined forces to record the highest second-wicket partnership in the IPL. Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh put up a monumental 206-run stand for the second wicket, going at 12.87 runs an over.

After winning the toss, Gilchrist decided to bat first and his team got off to a fairly subdued start. Paul Valthaty did all the early scoring before he was dismissed for 20, with the score at 25/1 in 3.5 overs. Shaun Marsh then joined his compatriot and captain in the middle, and the duo stuck around for almost the entirety of the innings.

Gilchrist reached his half-century in only 25 deliveries, hammering Chris Gayle for three sixes on the trot. By then, the southpaw had already struck seven sixes and one four. Gilchrist got to his ton with a stylish drive over extra cover before he was dismissed for 106 off only 55 deliveries. The innings included a total of eight fours and nine sixes.

The spectators at Dharamsala stood up and applauded a magnificent century, Gilchrist’s second in the IPL. Punjab ended their innings on 232/2 and went on to win the game by a whopping 111 runs, with Gilchrist picking up the Man of the Match award.

3. KL Rahul (132* off 69) PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2020

In the 2020 season, KL Rahul took over as PBKS skipper. In this comprehensive win over RCB, Rahul scored a breathtaking unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls, taking his side to a commanding 206/3 in 20 overs. His dazzling knock was composed of 14 fours and seven sixes.

Rahul started with caution, moving at a decent rate to bring up his fifty in 36 deliveries, before breaking the shackles and hammering the RCB bowlers. The Karnataka batter had fortune on his side as he was dropped twice by Virat Kohli, and he made the most of those lifelines to post the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL.

The changing of gears from Rahul in that innings was a thing of beauty. In the last 27 deliveries KL faced, he smashed 72 runs, including 26 runs of Dale Steyn in the 19th over. The swashbuckling innings ensured he picked up the Man of the Match award, as RCB were bundled out for a measly 109, giving PBKS a 97-run victory.

Enroute to his hundred, Rahul also became the fastest Indian to complete 2000 runs in the IPL. Incidentally, this was also the highest score by a captain in the IPL.