IPL 2021: 3 best Shikhar Dhawan knocks against PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan continued his merry run against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL as he compiled a magnificent 49-ball-92 that helped the Delhi Capitals chase down a stiff 196-run target at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 18).

The opening batsman has always enjoyed a good record against Punjab. Prior to this knock, Dhawan had scored 733 runs against the franchise at an average of 34.90 and a strike rate of 133.52. If one adds five fifties and a hundred to those numbers, it's safe to say that Dhawan has taken a liking to the Punjab bowling attack.

Sunday was no different as he hit 13 fours and two sixes against a hapless PBKS bowling attack.

While DC fans bowed down to Dhawan's brilliance with the bat, here's a quick look at some of his best knocks against PBKS over the course of the IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan's best knocks against Punjab

1. 106* (61 balls) - IPL 2020

Shikhar Dhawan was one of IPL 2020's centurions as he punished the PBKS bowlers with a flurry of impressive shots. His 61-ball-106 comprised of 12 fours and three sixes as Delhi set Punjab a 164-run target.

The result wasn't in their favour though, as PBKS chased down the target with an over to spare. Nicholas Pooran (53 off 28) and Glenn Maxwell (32 off 24) saw Punjab home.

2. 95* (57 balls) - IPL 2011

Shikhar Dhawan played for the Deccan Chargers in 2011 and the opener stroked his way to a fluent 57-ball-95 in one particular game against Kings XI Punjab. The southpaw's knock comprised of 14 fours and a six.

The match was in the Chargers' favour as they set out to defend 198. In reply, Punjab were bundled out for 116 despite Adam Gilchrist's fighting 51 off 37 balls. Amit Mishra was the key bowler for DC as he bagged four wickets to leave the Punjab side reeling.

3. 78 (44 balls) - IPL 2017

Shikhar Dhawan was a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit during IPL 2017, and opening alongside him was David Warner. The pair set about taking the Punjab bowling apart. Dhawan crafted a solid 77 off 48 balls, while Warner scored a breezy 51 off 27 as Hyderabad scored 207/3 in their 20 overs.

In response, Punjab finished with 181/9 courtesy of Shaun Marsh's 50-ball 84. However, none of the other batsmen failed to support Marsh as SRH registered a comprehensive 26-run win.