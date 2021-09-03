IPL 2021: 3 big names who have not scored a century in the tournament

Scoring centuries in IPL T20 cricket is a difficult task given that there are only 120 balls to play per innings. It is even more difficult in a tournament like the Indian Premier League (IPL) where there is an equal competition between bat and ball.

Since the inception of the IPL, which revolutionized the sport, only 38 batters have managed to score centuries over the last 14 years. Chris Gayle (6) has the most number of centuries in the T20 league, followed by Virat Kohli, who has five tons under his belt.

However, there are many legendary cricketers, who have not managed to score a century in the IPL. On that note, let's take a look at three such big names, who don't have a hundred under their belt.

#1 MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best finishers in the game. A batting powerhouse, Dhoni has been at the heart of Chennai over the years, making them one of the most consistent sides in the tournament.

Overall, the hard-hitter has amassed 4699 runs from 211 matches at an average of 40.25 and at a strike rate of 136.64, including 23 half-centuries. Surprisingly, MS Dhoni has no centuries under his name in the history of IPL. He has the highest score of an unbeaten 84 in the T20 league.

As the legendary cricketer inches towards the twilight of his career, Dhoni will look to end his century drought when the second phase of IPL 2021 commences in the UAE.

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket right now. The Australian all-rounder possesses the ability to destroy different bowling attacks on his own. Despite a couple of breathtaking knocks in the IPL, Maxwell is yet to break the century deadlock.

Maxwell has the highest score of 95 runs that he scored during the 2014 edition of the IPL against Chennai Super Kings. He had a fantastic season that year, scoring 553 runs from 16 games, including four half-centuries. Despite his consistent show and Wriddhiman Saha's heroics in the final, Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since then, Glenn Maxwell has largely blown hot and cold in the IPL. However, a change in base from Punjab to Bangalore worked wonders for the all-rounder as he looked in sublime touch. The Aussie batter has amassed 223 from seven matches at 144.80.

Maxwell will look to continue the good run and score a century in the second half of IPL 2021.

Gautam Gambhir has led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles

Gautam Gambhir was one of the most elegant left-handers to play in the IPL. The former India international was a force to reckon with at the top during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The cricketer-turned-politician scored the bulk of the runs for Kolkata during their winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014. Overall, Gautam Gambhir has scored 4217 runs from 155 games, including 36 half-centuries.

Surprisingly, he has not scored a single century in his entire IPL career. He has the highest score of 93 runs that came against Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2012. Gambhir is certainly one of the big names who have not scored a century in the IPL history.

