IPL 2021: 3 current KKR players who struggled during the 2020 edition in the UAE

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have hit a snag on their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey of late. They haven't reached the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2021 points table with only two wins from seven games.

Last year's edition of the IPL in the UAE was particularly troublesome for KKR. Apart from a host of injuries and key players' lack of form, they also had to deal with a controversial mid-season captaincy switch.

As the IPL caravan returns to the UAE for the second phase of the 2021 season, we take a look at three current KKR players who struggled during last year's tournament.

#3 Sunil Narine - 121 runs and 5 wickets in 10 IPL 2020 games

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been through highs and lows in his T20 career, and KKR have stuck by him throughout. The 2020 season was one such low as the West Indies star managed just five wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.94 and 121 runs in nine innings at an average of 13.44.

Narine's role at the top of the order didn't work for KKR as he found it impossible to counter genuine pace bowling at his body. And while his bowling was economical compared to the others in the side, issues with his action saw him lose his place in the playing XI midway through the tournament.

Narine didn't improve by much in the first half of IPL 2021, but he has starred in the Caribbean Premier League. KKR will look to the two-time MVP to turn his fortunes around in the IPL.

#2 Rahul Tripathi - 230 runs in 11 IPL 2020 games

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi

Playing at No. 3 for KKR in a struggling batting lineup, Rahul Tripathi has been a breath of fresh air in IPL 2021. But the 2020 season didn't treat the right-hander too kindly as he was moved up and down the batting order frequently.

Tripathi amassed 230 runs in 11 matches at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 127.07, with a brilliant 81 against the Chennai Super Kings being the only highlight of his season. He wasn't put in a position to succeed often by KKR, who struggled to strike the right balance in their playing XI. But he wouldn't have been happy with his own performances.

Nevertheless, Tripathi has been one of KKR's most important batsmen this year. Eoin Morgan will hope that his trusted general keeps his promising run going.

#1 Andre Russell - 117 runs and 6 wickets in 10 IPL 2020 games

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell

Another marquee overseas player who has failed to live up to expectations recently, Andre Russell has seen his devil-may-care batting approach work against him when confronted by world-class bowlers. Injuries have also reduced him to the role of a death-overs specialist, and his overall value as an all-rounder has depreciated over the last couple of seasons.

The first signs of Russell's downfall came in IPL 2020. Fresh off a record-breaking season where he scored over 500 runs and scalped 11 wickets, the Caribbean all-rounder managed only 117 runs at an average of 13 and six wickets at an economy rate of 9.72 in 10 games.

Russell was sidelined by injury at a crucial stage of the season and was a shadow of his destructive 2019 self. His fortunes have improved in 2021, albeit only in phases. KKR will need their star man to be at his best in the UAE.

Edited by Sai Krishna