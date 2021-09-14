IPL 2021: 3 current MI players who struggled during the 2020 edition in the UAE

The most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians (MI), clinched their fifth title last year in the UAE. They comfortably beat the Delhi Capitals in the final after coasting through the group stage without any fuss.

While MI have made a slow start to the IPL 2021 season, they are still firmly placed in the top four and are one of the favorites to go all the way. However, some players on the roster may not eagerly await playing in the UAE despite the collective success the team enjoyed in 2020.

Here are three current MI players who struggled during the 2020 edition of the IPL in the UAE.

#3 Nathan Coulter-Nile - 5 wickets in 7 IPL 2020 games

Nathan Coulter-Nile's appearances for MI have been sporadic at best, but when he has played, he has served as a supporting act to Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Unfortunately for the Aussie, he hasn't done enough in either department to justify his place in an absolutely stacked side.

In the 2020 season, Coulter-Nile was sidelined by compatriot James Pattinson, who eventually struck a brief period of poor form. Once he wormed his way into the MI playing XI, Coulter-Nile, playing top-level cricket for the first time in months, found it difficult to get up to speed. He picked up just five wickets at an economy rate of around 8, and neither his pace nor his accuracy were impressive.

Coulter-Nile has played only once in IPL 2021, with MI preferring to use the likes of Jayant Yadav and Marco Jansen. He will look to make more of an impact this time around in the UAE.

#2 Krunal Pandya - 6 wickets and 109 runs in 16 IPL 2020 games

After missing out on India's T20 World Cup squad despite the team picking two left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya has a point to prove in IPL 2021. However, the last time he toured the UAE, things didn't go so well.

Krunal couldn't contribute sufficiently in either department, although it must be said that he had little help on offer from the conditions. While he picked up just six wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.57, he tallied 109 runs at a dismal average of 18.16 and a strike rate of 118.47.

Krunal hasn't been great in IPL 2021 either and desperately needs a good showing in the second phase.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 332 runs in 12 IPL 2020 games

Barring a couple fifties in the second half of the season, including a match-winning knock in the final against the Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharam didn't set IPL 2020 ablaze with his strokeplay.

The Mumbai Indians skipper missed a few games with a hamstring issue, playing only 12 matches over the course of the campaign. He amassed 332 runs at a subpar average of 27.66 and an uncharacteristic strike rate of 127.69. Often pushed into a shell, Rohit appeared to be without the timing and poise that make him one of the best batsmen in the world.

Rohit has seen an increase in both his average and his strike rate this year, but MI will want a lot more from their talisman when the season resumes on September 19.

