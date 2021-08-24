IPL 2021: 3 DC players who need to play well to make a strong case for retention 

After being perennial underachievers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of years, Delhi Capitals (DC) have reemerged as a strong force in the last couple of seasons.

They made the playoffs for the first time since 2012 in the IPL 2019 edition. Last season, DC went one step ahead and finished runners-up.

DC continued their ascent in the first half of IPL 2021 in India. In fact, they were at the top of the points table, with six wins and two losses from eight matches, when the tournament had to be postponed. They will thus be high on confidence going into the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Smart player choices in recent years have made a major difference to DC’s fortunes in the IPL. However, with the IPL mega auction coming up, all franchises will have to build their team from scratch, quite literally.

As per reports, each team will only be allowed to retain three players before the auction and utilise the RTM (right-to-match) card for two more players.

Looking at current form and consistency, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw are three of the strongest contenders to be retained by DC ahead of the IPL mega auction.

However, here are three players who could force the franchise to have a rethink if they come up with excellent performances in the second half of IPL 2021.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada appeals for a wicket during the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The South African speedster has been one of the major contributors in DC’s renaissance over the last couple of seasons. With his pace, bouncers and deadly yorkers, Kagiso Rabada has won DC a number of games in the IPL.

Rabada was brilliant in IPL 2019, with 25 wickets in 12 matches at a strike rate of 11.28 and an economy rate of 7.82. The Proteas pacer shone again in IPL 2020, claiming 30 scalps in 17 games at strike rate of 13.13.

Rabada formed a formidable pairing with fellow South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje as DC reached their maiden IPL final last year.

Unfortunately for DC, Rabada wasn’t at his best during the first half of IPL 2021. He claimed only seven wickets in eight matches at a strike rate of 19.50 and an economy of 8.76.

Rather uncharacteristically, Rabada bowled a lot of ‘hit me’ deliveries and copped some punishment. His yorkers and short balls also missed the target. All that will need to change in the second half.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis celebrates a wicket during the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

On his day, Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is the perfect T20 package. He can score at a swift pace, pick up crucial wickets with his medium pace and contribute as a fielder as well.

However, despite his obvious talent, Stoinis hasn’t delivered consistently, which explains why he has had a below par IPL career thus far.

Stoinis had a memorable run for DC in IPL 2020. He scored 352 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of nearly 150, crossing the half-century mark thrice.

He was efficient with the ball as well, picking up 13 wickets at a strike rate of 13.69 although his economy was slightly on the higher side - 9.53.

The 32-year-old, however, couldn’t make much of an impact in the first half of IPL 2021. He scored 71 runs in eight matches, although he maintained an impressive strike rate of 144.89.

With his innocuous medium pace, he managed only two wickets at an economy of nearly 11. Being the chief all-rounder in the side, a lot more will be expected of Stoinis when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE.

#3 Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The veteran leggie is an IPL legend. Amit Mishra will head into the second half of this year’s edition needing only five wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the T20 league.

He has 166 IPL scalps to his name from 154 matches at a strike rate of 19.54. Only Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga (170) is ahead of Mishra on the illustrious list.

That’s not all. The 38-year-old also holds the record for having taken the most hat-tricks in the IPL - he has an incredible three to his name. However, despite his glorious records, he hasn’t been a constant feature in the playing XI.

Last season, he played three matches before getting injured and was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

In the first of IPL 2021 as well, he missed the first few games. However, Mishra proved that he can still be a match-winner with a dazzling performance against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The wily leg-spinner outwitted the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard to finish with excellent figures of 4 for 24.

Mishra will need to deliver many more magical spells in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to serve a timely reminder of his skills to his franchise ahead of the mega player auction.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar