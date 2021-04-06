IPL 2021: 3 epic milestones Virat Kohli can reach this year

As the Royal Challengers Bangalore look to win the silverware in IPL 2021, there are also a few milestones their skipper Virat Kohli can reach in their quest for the elusive trophy.

Kohli has been a powerhouse for RCB since the inaugural edition of the tournament and has also been their skipper since 2013. Since 2008, Kohli has notched up five centuries, 39 fifties and 5878 runs at an average of 38.16. He is now the leading run-scorer in IPL history.

Ahead of RCB's season opener against the Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 9th), we look at 3 milestones the talismanic batsman can reach in IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli is eight matches away from playing 200 IPL games

Except for the 2017 season that saw Kohli miss a few games after being sidelined due to a shoulder injury, the RCB skipper has been a constant presence for the side.

As the team gears up for the latest edition of the tournament, he will most definitely touch the 200-match mark. With this, he will join Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni as the only players to play 200+ matches in the IPL. Sharma and Dhoni have played 200 and 204 matches each, respectively.

Virat Kohli is one century away from equalling Chris Gayle's record of maximum number of 100s in the IPL

Virat Kohli is one hundred away from equalling Chris Gayle's IPL record of six centuries.

Advertisement

2016 was one such season that saw Kohli blitz 973 runs from 16 matches, taking RCB to the cusp of winning their maiden title. Along the way, he churned out four centuries and he followed it up with another hundred in 2019.

Kohli now has a chance to match former teammate Chris Gayle with the most number of centuries in the IPL. Gayle is at the top of the charts with six centuries to his name.

A chance to better his strike rate after that tremendous 2016 season

Virat Kohli is called a "busy player" for a reason. However, a change in batting position from 2017-19 meant his strike rate took saw a sine-wave pattern. In 2016, he opened the innings for RCB and blazed his way with a strike rate of 152.03, his highest since 2008.

With the skipper confirming that he will open in 2021, he is likely to better his strike rate while helping his side go the distance in the tournament.