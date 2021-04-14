IPL 2021: 3 batting errors by RCB against SRH

The famed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting line-up looked wonky against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 14) as the side ended their innings with the scoreboard reading 149/8 despite a solid knock by Glenn Maxwell.

The Aussie all-rounder kept the score ticking even as SRH chipped away at the other end. Maxwell's 41-ball-59 was a consolation after a promising 44-run stand between him and Virat Kohli, who made a 29-ball 33.

However, RCB failed to capitalize on the opportunity and if not for Maxwell's brilliance, the side would have finished on a below par total on a track with something in it for the tweakers.

Here's a quick look at the errors that pegged RCB on the backfoot during their second IPL 2021 match.

1. RCB's No. 3 conundrum needs a solution

Last time against Mumbai, it was Rajat Patidar who walked in at No.3, and this time, RCB persisted with Shahbaz Ahmed. Despite an early flourish, Ahmed fell quickly, and his dismissal meant the onus was on Maxwell and Kohli again to rebuild and get the side to a respectable total.

At this point, bringing in Maxwell at No.3 would not be such a bad idea, considering he is one of their powerhouses and the more deliveries he faces, the better it is for the side.

2. Losing wickets cheaply instead of grabbing opportunities

Call it bad shot selection as RCB's batsmen holed out to shots that could have waited until the latter part of the innings. Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar were all guilty of playing in the air and finding the fielder when they could have paced their innings.

Ahmed was the biggest disappointment after a promotion to No.3 saw him start promisingly, only to falter when he had Kohli looking to drop anchor at the other end. Whether he gets another go is a question we'll only know by the next game.

3. The quick wickets and the pressure on AB de Villiers

In a recent interview, AB de Villiers spoke about the chasing scenario and the pressure it adds on someone even as talented as the South African superstar himself. With Ahmed and Kohli in the dugout as RCB approached the final stages of the innings, the pressure was on De Villiers to score big. A string of dots piled more pressure on the RCB star that forced him to slap the ball aerially to covers, where David Warner took a sharp catch.

Although chasing low totals can be tricky, RCB would rue the fact that they could have notched up a more competitive score on the board. Ironing out these early creases would help the side filled with proven matchwinners massively.