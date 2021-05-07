IPL 2021: 3 Indian all-rounders who damaged their T20 World Cup hopes

As of now, the futures of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup are unclear.

The BCCI is exploring windows in which the IPL can be conducted, while the T20 World Cup might have to be moved to a different country given how easily the bio-bubbles in India were compromised. If the IPL can't be resumed before the ICC's premier shortest-format tournament, a number of all-rounders might struggle to make the Indian squad and subsequently the playing XI.

The Indian team has struggled to find quality white-ball all-rounders for quite a few years now, and they are desperately on the lookout for anyone who shows promise in the IPL. Even those who have already earned call-ups to the squad won't be confident of holding onto their place.

Here are 3 Indian all-rounders who damaged their T20 World Cup hopes with their performances in IPL 2021.

#3 Rahul Tewatia - 86 runs and 2 wickets in IPL 2021

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia was one of the breakout stars of last year's IPL in the UAE, and earned a call-up to the Indian T20I side for the England series. And although he didn't make his international debut after failing a fitness test, his all-round value and match-winning ability would've given him a real shot at making the T20 World Cup squad had he performed well in IPL 2021.

In the first half of the tournament, Tewatia was a shadow of the player who stood out for the Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of the league. In 7 matches, he scored 86 runs at an average of 17.2 and a strike rate of 128.25. But it was in his primary skillset, bowling, that he truly disappointed - 2 wickets at an economy rate of 9.75.

Playing as the lead spinner ahead of Shreyas Iyer, Tewatia relinquished any control the Royals had over the middle overs. And unless something dramatic happens before the T20 World Cup, the 27-year-old might have to wait much longer to be handed an India cap.

#2 Shardul Thakur - 5 wickets and 1 run in IPL 2021

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Shardul Thakur hasn't done enough in limited-overs cricket to be labelled an all-rounder, but he's shown enough promise as a lower-order dasher who adds weight to the batting lineup. But it's in the bowling department that he primarily contributes - usually, at least, as he miserably failed in this regard during IPL 2021.

Playing as one of the Chennai Super Kings' premier death bowlers, Thakur leaked runs at an economy rate of 10.33 and picked up only five wickets. He couldn't hit the yorker consistently, and sent down wides after wides during his failed attempts at staying out of the batsmen's hitting range.

Thakur was in excellent wicket-taking form against Australia and England, but his IPL 2021 campaign has led critics to question whether he's taken wickets or been handed them. The Mumbai-born player might still make the squad, but his hopes of featuring in the XI have suffered a body blow.

#1 Washington Sundar - 3 wickets and 31 runs in IPL 2021

Washington Sundar [L]

A staple of India's T20I side for a while now, Washington Sundar has been unerringly economical for Virat Kohli, both for the national team and for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

But IPL 2021 saw Sundar used in a bit-part role by Kohli, who often brought on his off-spinner late in the piece. Sundar has made a name for himself as a bowler who excels in the powerplay, but he didn't get the opportunity to display these skills during the seven games the three-time finalists played.

With the bat, Sundar was used to a greater extent. He came into bat at No. 3 on occasion and even opened when Devdutt Padikkal wasn't fit for selection, but he tallied only 31 runs at an abysmal average of 7.75.

Sundar will still be an integral part of India's T20 World Cup plans. But with Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Chahar having impressive IPL 2021 seasons, the 21-year-old may be consigned to the bench.