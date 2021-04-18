IPL 2021: 3 Indian batsmen who have played 50 T20 innings but never got out for a duck

T20 cricket has quickly become one of the most popular formats of the game. Many cricket experts believe T20 is a batsman-oriented game because the batters take more risks in this format than ODIs or Tests.

Thanks to the growth of T20 cricket, fans have witnessed innovative shots and deliveries in cricket.

Earlier, the goal of most batsmen was to play in the 'V', but the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler and other batsmen have proven that a batter can become more successful in T20s by playing shots all over the ground.

Similarly, in ODIs and Tests, the batters try to spend some time in the middle before dominating the bowlers. However, in T20 cricket, the batsmen are not afraid of taking risks right from the first ball.

Since they try to take the aerial route early, the chances of losing their wicket also increase. Hence, ducks are more frequent in T20s.

However, the following three Indian batsmen have played 50 or more T20 innings but have never recorded a duck.

3. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill came into the limelight during the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 after his brilliant performances for India. He made his international debut a year later and is now a regular fixture in the Indian cricket team.

While Gill has not played a T20I for India yet, he has excellent numbers in the game's shortest format. The right-handed batsman has played 51 T20 innings in his career, amassing 1,286 runs at a strike rate of 129.24.

Gill has been a match-winner for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He has nine fifties and zero ducks to his name in T20s.

2. One of the top Indian all-rounders in T20 cricket - Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia became the talk of the town after his magnificent performance against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020.

Despite getting off to a slow start, Tewatia turned things around quickly to help the Rajasthan Royals pull off the highest successful run chase in IPL history.

Tewatia soon grabbed a place in the Indian T20I squad. Unfortunately, he could not make his international debut, but Tewatia has continued to perform well in the 20-over format.

So far, the all-rounder has played 70 matches in his T20 career, scoring 986 runs at a strike rate of 148.71. Interestingly, although Tewatia has an aggressive batting style, he has never got out before opening his account in T20 cricket.

1. Virat Singh

Virat Singh in action during IPL 2021 (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Virat Singh made his IPL debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad last night against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Singh did not make a memorable debut as he could only score 11 runs off 12 balls.

However, the southpaw has the potential to become a big name in the future. Singh earned his maiden IPL contract from the Orange Army after some exceptional performances for Jharkhand in the limited-overs format.

Singh currently holds the record for the most T20 innings by an Indian without registering a duck in his career. He has played 62 T20 innings, aggregating 1,813 runs at an average of 37.

Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey holds the world record for the most T20 innings (78) without a score of zero in the career.