IPL 2021: 3 interesting stats from the KKR vs MI match

The fifth match of IPL 2021 was an absolute edge-of-the-seat thriller, with the Mumbai Indians snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Having been put into bat first, Mumbai managed to notch up 152 runs on the board from their 20 overs. Surya Kumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma did well during their stay at the crease as they stitched together a 76-run partnership, with the former contributing a breezy 55 off 36 balls.

KKR responded pretty well at the top of the order as Nitish Rana blazed away to yet another 50. Shubman Gill held up his end as well, as the duo put together 75 runs for the first wicket. But just when the match seemed all but won for Kolkata, their innings fell apart. Some fiery death bowling from the Mumbai Indians bowlers ensured that they ended up on the winning side.

We take a look into 3 figures that transpired following the conclusion of the match.

1. 150 dismissals for Dinesh Karthik in IPL

Dinesh Karthik has been one of the best keepers around in the IPL since its inception. The Tamil-Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman now has 150 dismissals to his name. Over the years, he has plied his trade to many franchises. In 2013, he won the title with Mumbai Indians.

The wicket-keeper recorded his 150th dismissal yesterday by catching Kieron Pollard off Andre Russell's wide yorker wide outside the off stump. The big Trinidadian looked to give the ball a big whack but ended up edging it behind to Karthik.

2. Russell becomes the second bowler after Harshal Patel to register a fifer against Mumbai Indians

Russell became the second bowler after Harshal Patel to register a fifer against the two-time defending champion. Earlier in the week, the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler became the first to take a fifer against MI when he registered 5/27 in his 4 overs.

Russell was introduced into the bowling attack by captain Eoin Morgan in the 18th over. He took the wickets of Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya before returning to bowl the final over of the game. He bowled an exceptional final over taking 3 wickets and conceded only 5 runs, ending with 5/15 off his 2 overs. Incidentally, this bowling performance happens to be the best against Mumbai Indians, and also the best for a KKR bowler versus any team in the IPL.

3. Russell registers the fastest fifer in IPL

With figures of 5/15 in 2 overs next to his name, Andre Russell became the fastest bowler to register a fifer in the IPL. Ishant Sharma previously held the record. Back in 2011, the seasoned paceman took 5/12 in 3 overs for the Deccan Chargers against Kerala's Kochi Tuskers.

A fiver in just 2 overs for #AndreRussell !! Can someone better this in future? #KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 13, 2021

Andre Russell becomes the first bowler in the IPL history to take a fifer in just 2 overs. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2021

Russell's bowling - a combination of searing yorkers and cutters - caught the MI batsmen off-guard just as they were looking to accelerate at the death.

Though Russell's efforts went in vain, he topped the purple cap charts yesterday with a total of 6 wickets from his two matches. Morgan might now turn to the big Jamaican more often in the death overs and hope for more such impactful performances from him going ahead in the tournament.

With the victory, the Mumbai Indians have registered their first win of the tournament and have gone up to second place while the Kolkata Knight Riders slipped to fifth in the points table.