IPL 2021: 3 interesting things to know about RCB's newest signing George Garton

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the most active franchises in the lead-up to the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After signing Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Tim David, the three-time IPL finalists have now snapped up English all-rounder George Garton. The franchise recently announced the signing on their social media platforms:

The 24-year-old has never represented his country in international cricket but is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents going around right now. A quality left-armer who can bowl fast, has excellent variations and is handy with the bat, Garton seems like he'd fit right in at RCB.

Here are three interesting things to know about George Garton.

#3 George Garton once suffered an injury while lifting baggage in an airport

George Garton's unique bowling action in full flow

After being called up to the 2017/18 Ashes tour as a backup, George Garton suffered a freak injury while traveling back home from Australia. At a Los Angeles airport, he suffered a muscle tear while attempting to lift baggage off the conveyor belt.

Describing the unfortunate injury in an interview with Wisden, Garton said:

“I was heading to Jamaica from Australia for a Lions tour, my first flight had been delayed and I had about 10 minutes to get from one plane to another, otherwise I’d be stuck at LA airport for 21 hours. So I ran to the luggage carousel and pulled my cricket coffin off the belt, which probably weighed 28-30kg. As I yanked it, I tore one of the muscles in my side. In the two years that followed I tore my side four times. It was a tough couple of years.”

#2 George Garton was recently called up to the senior England squad

George Garton, Mark Wood and Eoin Morgan during an England training session

As mentioned earlier, George Garton has never turned out for England in international cricket. But the left-armer has been in and around the national setup for several years now.

Garton was summoned to the 2017/18 Ashes Down Under, where he served as an injury backup. His first official call-up came earlier this year when England hosted Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series.

Speaking about Garton's inclusion, England coach Chris Silverwood said:

“We have been monitoring the progress of George Garton for quite some time. He has been a significant part of Sussex’s bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period. His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level.”

#1 George Garton's stats and recent exploits make for decent reading

Southern Brave Men v Trent Rockets Men - The Hundred: The Eliminator

George Garton has been active in white-ball cricket over the last few months. Playing for the Southern Brave in The Hundred, the 24-year-old picked up 10 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.9. In the Eliminator against the Trent Rockets, he was adjudged the Player of the Match for a splendid three-wicket haul.

In 38 T20 matches, Garton has scalped 44 wickets at an economy rate of 8.26. He has also scored 187 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 124.66, with a best score of 46. These are impressive numbers for someone who bowls in the most tricky phases of the innings and bats lower down the order.

Garton has 82 wickets across the first-class and List A formats, although his economy rate is on the higher side. It remains to be seen how he performs for RCB if he gets a chance in IPL 2021, but it certainly seems like Virat Kohli's men have a gem on their hands.

