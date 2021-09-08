IPL 2021: 3 international players Virat Kohli has dismissed in IPL

Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs by any player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain has scored 6,076 IPL runs, including 40 fifties and five centuries, in 191 innings at a brilliant average of 37.98.

On top of that, Virat Kohli also owns the record for the most runs by any batsman in a single IPL season. He aggregated 973 runs in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League. Kohli has achieved almost everything a batsman can in the IPL, but he is yet to win an IPL trophy. The right-handed batsman will look forward to winning his maiden IPL title later this year.

How many wickets has Virat Kohli taken in the IPL?

Not many fans would know that Virat Kohli has four wickets to his name in the IPL. His best figures in the tournament are 2/25. Kohli does not bowl regularly for RCB now, but there was a time when he used to bowl an over or two for his franchise in IPL matches.

The last time Virat Kohli bowled in an IPL match was back in 2016 against the Gujarat Lions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he returned with figures of 0/13. While he remained wicketless in his last spell, Kohli has dismissed three international players and one uncapped cricketer in his IPL career.

The uncapped batsman was Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who lost his stumps to Virat Kohli in an IPL match between the Deccan Chargers and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008. The following are the three international batsmen dismissed by Kohli in the IPL.

#1 Chamara Silva

Former Sri Lankan batsman Chamara Silva was the first IPL wicket of Virat Kohli. Representing the Deccan Chargers in the inaugural IPL season, Silva came out to bat at number four in a home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Sri Lankan batsman lost his wicket to Kohli before he could open his account. Silva handed a catch to wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami on the second delivery he faced.

#2 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum is the biggest name on this list

Brendon McCullum was part of the Kochi Tuskers Kerala squad in the only season (2011) that the franchise played. McCullum was included in the playing XI for Kochi's first ever IPL fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Opening the innings with VVS Laxman, McCullum added 80 runs for the first wicket. He smashed four fours and two sixes in his 45-run knock but lost his wicket to Virat Kohli before he could complete his fifty. McCullum gave Dirk Nannes a catch off Kohli's bowling.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha was the last batsman dismissed by Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League. In the IPL 2011 fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli bowled one over and picked up Saha's wicket.

CSK were down to 22/4 when Saha joined hands with MS Dhoni. The two wicket-keepers added 42 runs for the fifth wicket before Kohli broke the partnership by scalping Saha's wicket. Saha hit a shot to fielder Luke Pomersbach off Kohli's bowling.

