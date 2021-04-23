IPL 2021: 3 match-winning spells by Jasprit Bumrah against Punjab

Jasprit Bumrah has an incredible record in the IPL, picking up 113 wickets in 96 matches. An average of 23.78, coupled with an economy rate of 7.37, speaks volumes about his achievements.

He has tasted considerable success against the Punjab franchise in the past. In 12 matches against them, Bumrah has bagged 17 wickets at an impressive average of 16.82. He also has an economy rate of 6.26 against Punjab, his lowest against any team in IPL cricket.

With the Mumbai Indians all set to take on the Punjab Kings, we take a look at 3 match-winning spells produced by Jasprit Bumrah against Punjab.

1. 3-15 at Wankhede in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 wickets for 15 runs against Punjab in 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah won the Man of the Match award on 16th May 2018 for his impressive bowling figures against the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab.

Chasing 187, the Punjab franchise were cruising at one stage and found themselves at 145 for the loss of one wicket in 16 overs. Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 17th over and had an immediate impact.

He dismissed a well-settled Aaron Finch with the very first ball of the 17th over. Punjab faced another setback of the fifth ball of that over as Bumrah picked up Marcus Stoinis' wicket next.

In the 19th over of the innings, he dismissed KL Rahul for 94 off a slower ball, with Ben Cutting taking a catch at long-off.

Kings XI Punjab lost the match by 3 runs thanks in large part to a fantastic spell from Jasprit Bumrah.

2. 3-26 at Wankhede in 2016

Mumbai Indians set Kings XI Punjab a target of 190 to chase in a league match on 25th April, 2016. Jasprit Bumrah backed up his teammates' efforts by bowling a match-winning spell.

Bumrah then bowled the crucial 17th over of the innings, picking up 2 wickets. Maxwell was well set on 56 runs before he was bowled by the Mumbai Indians pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah then castled Nikhil Naik as well. His spell hindered the Kings XI Punjab's progress as they ultimately lost the match by 25 runs.

3. 2-18 at Abu Dhabi in 2020

IPL 2020 was shifted to UAE due to the pandemic of Covid-19. The move did not bother Jasprit Bumrah however, as he proved to be instrumental in the Mumbai Indians' fifth IPL title win.

Against Kings XI Punjab on 1st October, 2020, Mumbai Indians scored 191 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

While 192 was always going to be a difficult chase for the Kings, Jasprit Bumrah's economical spell made it that much harder for KL Rahul's men. He bowled out his four overs, picking up 2 wickets for just 18 runs.

After starting his innings impressively, Mayank Agarwal for 25 runs. He then accounted for Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham as well. The Priety Zinta-owned team could not recover after that, falling to a 48-run defeat at the hands of the defending champions.