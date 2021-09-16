IPL 2021: 3 MI stars who failed to impress while playing for RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had contrasting fortunes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Mumbai Indians have won the IPL championship five times, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Both teams have been home to some of the biggest names in world cricket. Since there have been many swaps and personnel changes in IPL history, there have been quite a few big names who have represented both MI and RCB in the IPL.

Some players could only perform well for MI

Some of the players who represented both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore could only bring their 'A' game to the table when they donned the MI jersey. In this listicle today, we will look at three such players.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik played a vital role in MI's first-ever IPL title win

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has played for multiple teams in his IPL career. Two of them are Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik donned the MI jersey in IPL 2012 and 2013. The right-handed batsman shone while playing for Mumbai as he amassed 510 runs in IPL 2013 and helped MI win their first championship.

Surprisingly, MI did not retain Karthik for the 2014 season. He played one season for Delhi Capitals and then joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. RCB splurged ₹10.5 crore to sign Karthik. However, the wicket-keeper batsman failed to justify his price tag.

Karthik played in all 16 matches for RCB in IPL 2015, scoring 141 runs at an average of 12.82. While he had scored two half-centuries for MI in 2013, Karthik could not even touch the 30-run mark even once for RCB.

#2 Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2014 and performed exceptionally well for the franchise. He played a game-changing innings of 95 runs in MI's final league match against Rajasthan Royals and helped the team qualify for IPL 2014 Playoffs.

Anderson played a total of 16 matches for Mumbai, scoring 379 runs at an average of 31.58. He joined RCB in 2018 but could aggregate only 17 runs in three innings at a strike rate of less than 80. The Kiwi all-rounder's economy rate was 9.86 while playing for MI, but the same rose to 13.27 in RCB colors.

#3 Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary started his IPL career at Mumbai Indians in 2008. He came into the limelight during the 2010 IPL season, where he scored 419 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 135.60 and helped Mumbai qualify for the final.

After his impressive performance for MI, Saurabh earned a big deal from Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL Auction 2011. Unfortunately, the left-handed batsman could not continue in the same vein. He played 16 matches for RCB in 2011, scoring 187 runs at a strike rate of 99.47.

RCB retained him for two more seasons, but Tiwary failed to replicate his 2010 numbers. Hence, Bangalore released him before IPL Auction 2014.

