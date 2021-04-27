IPL 2021: 3 milestones awaiting RCB captain Virat Kohli this season

Virat Kohli has had a decent start to his IPL 2021 campaign, scoring 151 runs in five games.

Playing second fiddle while scoring an unbeaten half-century, he allowed his younger partner Devdutt Padikkal to express himself en route to his maiden century in the competition.

Virat Kohli has also excelled as a captain in the five games RCB have played so far in the competition, displaying calmness and marshalling his troops well en route to winning four of five games.

Three milestones Virat Kohli could achieve in IPL 2021:

After enduring their first loss of the season against CSK, Virat Kohli's RCB will look to return to winning ways in Ahmedabad.

The captain himself will have his eye on a few milestones he can achieve during the remainder of the competition. On that note, let's look at three such milestones Virat Kohli could achieve in IPL 2021:

#1 200 games for RCB

Virat Kohli; The Heartbeat of RCB

Virat Kohli has most certainly been the heartbeat of a franchise that hasn't yet won the IPL.

Kohli has been a star performer for RCB over the years. In the 2016 edition of the competition, he hit a record 974 runs in one season along with notching up four centuries.

Virat Kohli scoring 900+ runs in an #IPL series is equivalent to Don Bradman making 974 runs in a single series in 1930 against Eng#DDvRCB — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 22, 2016

It comes as no surprise that Virat Kohli has played a lot of matches for the franchise, something not many players have done. He has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 197 matches and is three games away from playing his 200th game for the franchise.

#2 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli loves scoring against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli loves scoring against Delhi Capitals (DC). The RCB captain has tallied 897 runs in 23 games at a stunning average of 59.8 against DC.

Kohli has scored the most fifties (8) by any batsmen in the IPL against DC and is on the cusp of a special landmark against the franchise.

The RCB captain is 113 runs away from tallying 1000 runs in the competition against last season's finalists.

#3 550 fours in the IPL

Boundary King Kohli

One of the most admirable traits of Virat Kohli is his ability to play proper, textbook cricket shots to demolish bowling attacks, even in a T20 competition like the IPL.

Virat Kohli has racked up 204 sixes and 519 fours in the IPL, en route to becoming the first player to score 6000 runs in the competition.

The RCB captain needs 31 boundaries to become only the second player in IPL history to hit 550 fours; only Shikhar Dhawan (623) and David Warner (523) are ahead of Kohli.