IPL 2021: 3 milestones Rohit Sharma can reach this year

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in IPL history. After taking charge of the Mumbai Indians, he has led the outfit to five championship wins and is set to defend the title come IPL 2021.

Since 2008, the big-hitting Mumbai batsman has racked up 5000+ runs at an average of 31.31 and a healthy strike rate of 130.61 throughout his IPL career. Rohit Sharma only trails Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner for most runs scored in the tournament.

The Team India star has the chance to set a few new records this year. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' opener against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday (April 9), these are the personal milestones Rohit Sharma could set in IPL 2021.

1) Rohit Sharma will look to win his first IPL Orange Cap

It's surprising that a batsman of Rohit Sharma's caliber hasn't walked away with the Orange Cap. He didn't feature in the top ten highest-scoring batsmen last season and that's a blip he would like to sort out in this edition.

2) Rohit Sharma needs to stay unbeaten twice to equal Kohli's 30 Not Outs

The cricketing world is aware of the carnage Rohit Sharma can cause when he spends long periods of time at the crease. With 28 unbeaten innings, he trails RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina. The Hitman could make this record his own by the end of IPL 2021.

3) A chance for Rohit Sharma to reach 6000 runs in the IPL

Touching close to 1000 runs in a single season may seem like a mammoth task, but Kohli's staggering 973 runs shows it is a possibility. For a man with two double hundreds in ODIs, blazing his way past 600 runs in a single season is a cinch if Rohit Sharma hits a purple patch right from the start of the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians captain is currently the fourth-highest scorer in the IPL with 5230 runs. This edition offers him a chance to hit the 6000-run mark, which will be a key factor in Mumbai winning a sixth IPL title.