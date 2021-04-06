IPL 2021: 3 overseas one-season wonders 

Over the years, Indian and overseas players have graced the IPL, taking the competition to the next level. Quality overseas players have often accelerated the development of many a raw Indian talent.

Many legendary overseas players like Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Kumar Sangakkara and Michael Hussey have had a massive impact in the IPL. But a few of them largely struggled to live up to the expectations and faded after one glorious campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at three such overseas players who are mostly remembered only for their performances in a solitary IPL season.

#1 Cameron White (IPL 2011)

Cameroon White

Cameron White, a former top-order Australian batsman, was one of the lone bright spots for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the 2012 edition of the IPL.

White scored 479 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 43.54 and a fine strike rate of 149.68.

However, he couldn't replicate the same form in the 2013 IPL season, scoring only 209 runs in 13 matches. Since then, he hasn't been a part of any franchise in the IPL.

Congratulations on a fantastic career to @CameronWhite152, who has announced his retirement from professional cricket 👏



He represented Australia in 142 international matches, including at three editions of the @T20WorldCup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ide2rQntWS — ICC (@ICC) August 21, 2020

#2 Dirk Nannes (IPL 2009)

Dirk Nannes

Dirk Nannes, a lanky left-arm fast bowler, made a name for himself in the second season of the IPL.

Playing for Delhi Daredevils (now called Delhi Capitals), Nannes scalped 12 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.67. He was one of the finds of that season, and his deliveries outside the off-stump were often unplayable. He was also preferred to Glenn McGrath in the Daredevils' playing XI.

Though he went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in subsequent editions of the IPL, his line and lengths lacked consistency. Since then, no IPL teams have availed the services of Dirk Nannes.

Happy birthday to former left-arm pacer Dirk Nannes, who is one of a select group of players to turn out for two countries 🇦🇺 🇳🇱



Playing for Australia, he was the highest wicket-taker in the 2010 @T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/QjqMd2lfCk — ICC (@ICC) May 16, 2020

#3 Hashim Amla (IPL 2017)

Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla is one of the most underrated players to have played in the IPL.

Coming in as a replacement for Shaun Marsh in the 2017 edition of the competition, Amla scored 420 runs in ten matches at a phenomenal average of 60 and a splendid strike rate of 145.83. He scored a fabulous hundred against Mumbai Indians.

👕 349 international games

🏏 18,672 runs

💯 55 centuries



✅ Fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 & 7000 ODI runs

✅ Fastest to 27 ODI 💯

✅ Highest individual score by a South African in Tests



Happy Birthday to one of the finest players of his generation, Hashim Amla! 🇿🇦🥳 pic.twitter.com/GQE7UMXXig — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) March 31, 2021

Despite his blistering exploits, he went unsold in the 2017 IPL auction and didn't play another match in the competition.