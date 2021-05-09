IPL 2021: 3 overseas players who boosted their T20 World Cup hopes

An aspect of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that often flies under the radar is how the tournament helps overseas players establish themselves on the international stage.

The IPL's massive impact on young Indian players often overshadows this benefit, since very few overseas cricketers who are either uncappped or not established feature in the league. But the likes of James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell and Dwayne Smith saw their international future significantly boosted by their participation in the IPL.

IPL 2021 featured a number of international players trying to play themselves back into form ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October this year. Here are 3 overseas players who boosted their T20 World Cup hopes with their performances in IPL 2021.

#3 Chris Morris - 14 wickets in IPL 2021

Chris Morris

Chris Morris last played international cricket for South Africa in 2019, and his availability for the national side has been hazy ever since. The quick bowler, who earned a mind-boggling INR 16.25-crore IPL 2021 contract despite not being active for the Proteas, took significant strides towards justifying his massive price tag.

Playing as the Rajasthan Royals' lead pacer in the absence of Jofra Archer, Morris scalped 14 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.61, with his best figures being a four-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He shrugged off any rust early on in the tournament and showed that he has the ability and fitness to play at the highest level once again.

Speaking about Morris' future with the national team after IPL 2021 was postponed, Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said the fast bowler has been part of their high-performance fitness programs and could be selected if the panel believes he deserves a spot.

#2 Kyle Jamieson - 9 wickets in IPL 2021

Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson didn't have form on his side coming into IPL 2021. His T20I career for New Zealand had hit an early roadblock, as he was carted all around the park during a five-match series against Australia and lost his place in the side.

But in IPL 2021, under the watchful eyes of countryman Mike Hesson at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jamieson revived his plummeting stock in the shortest format of the game. He picked up nine wickets in seven games, and although his economy rate was north of nine, he showed enough promise during these matches.

Jamieson had a few bad moments at the death, but he was decent otherwise and troubled batsmen in the powerplay with his bounce and seam. His team's second-highest wicket-taker and eighth overall, the Kiwi presented his case as a viable option for the T20 World Cup.

#1 Moeen Ali - 206 runs and 5 wickets in IPL 2021

Moeen Ali

Arguably the signing of IPL 2021, Moeen Ali was the Chennai Super Kings' talisman in the top order. The Englishman, who wasn't - and maybe still isn't - guaranteed to be part of his country's first-choice playing XI, showed his undeniable class and match-winning ability.

Ali's England career hasn't been smooth sailing, with inconsistency and the presence of a number of world-class white-ball batsmen meaning he hasn't been able to nail down a spot in the side. But MS Dhoni's men have given England the blueprint to get the most out of the all-rounder - let him play freely higher up the order, and trust him to contribute regularly with the ball as well.

Even though he may not be indispensible to England, the 206 runs and five wickets he tallied in six IPL 2021 games have majorly helped his case for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.