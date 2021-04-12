IPL 2021: 3 takeaways from PBKS' batting against RR

IPL 2021 is underway and playing their season openers were a new look PBKS (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and RR, hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (April 12).

It was a sedate batting powerplay for KL Rahul's men after losing Mayank Agarwal to RR debutant Chetan Sakariya. The left-arm seamer got the Karnataka batsman to try and smash the ball only to get a thick edge which flew towards Sanju Samson's gloves.

Staggering contributions from Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda, with KL Rahul playing anchor, saw PBKS become the first team to breach the 200-run mark in IPL 2021, ending their innings with 221-6.

KL Rahul's role of anchoring the innings for PBKS off to a promising start

The ploy was simple: have the batsmen play around Rahul. With the ability to switch gears seamlessly, KL Rahul overcame a dodgy start to his innings and slipped into his fluent self as the game progressed, striking at 158.62.

His 22nd IPL fifty came in 30 deliveries after launching a maximum straight back over Shivam Dube's head. Giving him company was Deepak Hooda, who brought up his fifty in just 20 balls.

Rahul's well-paced innings gave Hooda a chance to free his arms right from ball one and the move paid dividends for PBKS.

The Universe Boss is still the best in the business

Advertisement

It was vintage Chris Gayle as the West Indies star began watchfully only to unfurl those booming hits as he settled into his groove. PBKS were 46-1 by the end of the powerplay, but Gayle latched onto Rahul Tewatia and crashed a four and a six. Tewatia spilled a tough return catch and paid the price the very next delivery.

At the other end, KL Rahul was striking the ball sweetly. However, the 67-run stand came to an end when Gayle hit one to Ben Stokes, who after dropping Rahul early in the innings, latched on it. Gayle's 27-ball 40 was laced with four hits to the fence and two sixes.

PBKS Finishing with a flourish

By the end of 16 overs, PBKS had amassed 172 and lost just two wickets. Hooda, on his part, was relentless as he struck Sakariya for three fours in the over.

The duo brought up their 100-run partnership in just 45 deliveries before Hooda holed out to Riyan Parag. The PBKS batsman departed after compiling a 28-ball 64 studded with four fours and six sixes.

The fall of Hooda's wicket didn't stem the flow of runs. KL Rahul demonstrated his big-hitting abilities as he raced to 2000 runs in the IPL while the PBKS reached 200 in the 18th over. Nicolas Pooran fell for a first-ball duck after Sakariya pulled off a blinder at fine leg.

Advertisement

Rahul was undone by some brilliance from Tewatia in the deep as the RR man pulled off a blinder of a catch. Tewatia saved a shot that was heading for a six by pushing it back and then claiming the catch on the rebound.

The PBKS brutal assault saw RR skipper Sanju Samson use eight bowlers, all of whom finished with an economy of over 8.00. PBKS ended with a mammoth 221 for the loss of six wickets.