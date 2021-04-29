IPL 2021: 3 players who can replace Andrew Tye at Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals lost the services of Andrew Tye in IPL 2021 as the Australian fast bowler opted out of the competition. Tye didn't make the RR playing XI in any of the games, but he was an important part of the squad.

Andrew is a former IPL Purple Cap winner; hence his absence will hurt the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. Having lost four of their eight overseas players, the Royals are now looking for replacements. According to reports, the Jaipur-based franchise have roped in South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

The Rajasthan Royals should sign a fast bowler as Andrew Tye's replacement to strengthen their bowling attack. Here are the three possible names who could join the Royals as a replacement for Tye.

3. Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera is one of the top Sri Lankan fast bowlers right now

Kumar Sangakkara is the Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. The former Sri Lankan cricket team captain could add a player from the island nation to the RR squad this year. Although Rajasthan did not buy any Sri Lankan players at IPL Auction 2021, they could sign Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Andrew Tye.

Many fans would know Chameera was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2018, when the Royals did not give him a single game.

For the record, Chameera has played 54 T20 matches in his career, picking up 49 wickets. His economy rate is 7.84, while his best figures are 4/26. He played three T20Is against West Indies recently, picking up a total of four wickets while conceding less than 30 runs in each of the matches.

2. Rajasthan Royals could opt for CSK net bowler Hardus Viljoen

South Africa fast bowler Hardus Viljoen is one of the net bowlers of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/650VxBpjDG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 21, 2021

A few days ago, the Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Mumbai Indians' reserve player Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for Kane Richardson. The Rajasthan Royals could also sign a name from another franchise's bio-bubble to avoid the mandatory quarantine.

South African speedster Hardus Viljoen is part of the Chennai Super Kings bubble right now, where he is a net bowler. Viljoen previously played for the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Since Viljoen has 140 T20 wickets to his name in 126 T20s, the Royals could rope him in as Andrew Tye's replacement.

1. Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph in action for Worcester 🍐🇦🇬



Incredible lofted on drive. @WorcsCCC pic.twitter.com/Yvx6oJW4lT — Shot Mate. (@ShotMate_) April 24, 2021

Alzarri Joseph holds the record for best bowling figures in IPL history and is one of three fast bowlers to have taken a six-wicket haul in the competition.

Unfortunately, none of the franchises raised the peddle for the Caribbean pacer at IPL Auction 2021. Joseph could now return to the IPL as Andrew Tye's replacement. He has 27 T20 wickets to his name in 26 matches, with his bowling strike being 18.70.

Joseph can provide important breakthroughs for the Rajasthan Royals with his pace bowling. It will be interesting to see which player joins the inaugural IPL winners as a replacement for Andrew Tye.