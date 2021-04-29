IPL 2021: Rassie van der Dussen joins Rajasthan Royals

South African cricketer Rassie van der Dussen has joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer comes in as a replacement for the injured Ben Stokes and is currently completing his mandatory 7-day quarantine.

The Rajasthan Royals currently have just four overseas players in their squad. England stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes have been ruled out with injuries while Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Rassie van der Dussen's inclusion is likely to bolster RR's resources for the remainder of this season. However, an official confirmation from the franchise is still pending.

Rassie van der Dussen's impressive performances in recent times

This will be the first IPL stint for Rassie van der Dussen, who has earlier featured in tournaments like the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Global T20 Canada.

The 32-year-old will be coming into IPL 2021 on the back of some good performances for South Africa with the bat. He scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 153.57 in the two T20I matches he played against Pakistan recently. In the two ODIs that he played against Babar Azam's side, Rassie van der Dussen accrued 183 runs, including a highest score of 123 not out.

Rassie van der Dussen is an experienced campaigner in the shortest format of the game. He played 126 T20s in his career, scoring 3,824 runs at an average of 38.62. The Pretorian will be looking forward to making the best use of this opportunity.

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first of the two games that will be played today (April 29). Both these sides have won two out of the five games they've played so far in the league and will be eager to get another win under their belt. Rassie van der Dussen will not be available for selection for this encounter.

