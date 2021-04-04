IPL 2021: 3 players who could make a comeback to the Indian team if they perform well

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in the next few days. Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, all teams have started their preparations for the T20 tournament in right earnest.

Three players who could return to the Indian team if they have a strong IPL season:

Over the years, many capped players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant, among others, have made their mark in international cricket after successful IPL campaigns.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could make a comeback to the Indian team if they perform well in the upcoming IPL season.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

England vs India - 3rd Natwest One Day International Series

Ravichandran Ashwin has been the talk of the nation after his heroic performances against Australia. The off-spinner has simply been India's best bowler in Test cricket, where he has also contributed with the bat.

Of late, cricket pundits have backed Ravichandran Ashwin to make a comeback to India's limited-overs setup after the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have endured a poor run of form.

If Ashwin continues his rich vein of form in the upcoming IPL season, it would only be a matter of time before he dons the Blue jersey again.

#2 Manish Pandey

New Zealand vs India - T20: Game 4

Manish Pandey was one of the regular starters in India's T20I squad, where he used to provide anchor the lower middle order. However, he hasn't featured for India since scoring 2 off 8 in the first T20I against Australia last year.

But with Shreyas Iyer ruled out for four months and India considering several other options, Manish Pandey could bring himself to the fray by producing a stellar IPL campaign.

One player’s batting I’m personally interested in watching this IPL, is Manish Pandey. A good IPL will give him another opportunity with the Indian team which he genuinely deserves. I just wish to see him bat with freedom. Good luck, @im_manishpandey. Runs baratte #IPL2021 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 1, 2021

#3 Vijay Shankar

New Zealand vs India - ODI Game 5

Vijay Shankar, the 30-year-old all-rounder, last featured for India against West Indies in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. Since then, a string of injuries along with a poor run of form have kept him out of the team.

However, Vijay Shankar could use this IPL season to script a comeback to the Indian team. Vijay Shankar, with his aggressive batting and handy medium pace bowling, could prove to be a valuable backup option for Hardik Pandya as well.