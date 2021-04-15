IPL 2021: 3 players that could replace Ben Stokes in the Rajasthan Royals line-up

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were considered one of the teams that could potentially make the playoffs in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). With several match-winners in the squad, the Royals seemed like a team that could pose a threat to any opponent in the league.

However, misfortune struck right before the tournament with ace pacer Jofra Archer injuring his hand in a freak accident. While every other pace bowler conceded more than 10 runs an over during the powerplay last season, Archer went about his business at less than a run a ball.

It must have been like lightning striking twice when news of Ben Stokes' inury hit the Rajasthan Royals management and fans. The premier all-rounder injured his hand during the first match against the Punjab Kings, and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Jaipur-based side are suddenly left scrambling for answers.

Filling the boots of these two Englishmen, who would walk into the playing XI for any side around the world, won’t be easy for the skipper and the management.

Let’s take a look at 3 players who could replace Ben Stokes in the Rajasthan Royals line-up and what it would do to the team combination.

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL following a broken finger in last night's game. 😔



He will stay with the Royals and support the rest of the group in the upcoming matches. 💗#RoyalsFamily | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/WVUIFmPLMJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 13, 2021

Who could replace Ben Stokes in the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals?

1. David Miller

Advertisement

David Miller during a training session

The Rajasthan Royals could go for the experienced hand in the middle-order in David Miller. Though he hasn’t been in the greatest of touch of late, there is no alternative for the experience that he brings in.

After a relatively subdued season in 2019, he got to play just one match at IPL 2020, that to without facing a ball. The stint with Hobart Hurricanes in the 2020 Big Bash League wasn’t fruitful either.

However, 'Killer' Miller found a bit of his old mojo in the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan, scoring a quickfire 85* in the last game of the series. The South African will hope to replicate that form in the IPL.

2. Liam Livingstone

Advertisement

Liam Livingstone batting for the Rajasthan Royals

It will be a like-for-like replacement if the Rajasthan Royals decide to replace Ben Stokes for Liam Livingstone, who is an all-rounder who can bat in the middle-order and contribute 2-3 overs with the ball.

Livingstone has had a good couple of years, averaging around 30 and striking at 140. He is in red-hot form coming into the IPL, scoring 426 runs including three half-centuries for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

The right-handed batsman could be a good addition to the relatively inexperienced Rajasthan Royals middle-order.

3. Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye had a good season with the ball for Perth Scorchers

The Rajasthan Royals bowling line-up was among the most expensive in the death overs last season. The first game of IPL 2021 did not present much of an improvement as the side ended up conceding 221 runs against the Punjab Kings.

Sanju Samson and the team management could well think about bringing in a specialist bowling option in Andrew Tye, especially considering how good he is at the death.

Advertisement

Though he wasn’t at his best in the last couple of years, Tye is coming off an excellent Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers. Tye ended the season with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8 runs an over.

Changes in team combination

Yashasvi Jaiswal for Shivam Dube

Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't been able to make the best out of the limited opportunities so far

It will be certain that the Rajasthan Royals will opt for a specialist batsman in case they go for Andrew Tye. They used eight bowling options in the first match against the Punjab Kings, and it won’t present a problem from the bowling perspective.

In the current scenario, young opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the top contender for this spot. Jaiswal could also get his chance if the Royals opt to go for Liam Livingstone since they would still have seven bowling options intact.

However, the southpaw hasn’t been in a rich vein of form either in the Vijay Hazare Trophy or the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Rajasthan Royals will hope he turns his fortunes around and play to his potential this season.

Jos Buttler back to the top of the order

Advertisement

Jos Buttler is one of the best opening batsmen in the world when it comes to T20s.

Whatever changes the Rajasthan Royals make to their team, it looks almost certain that Jos Buttler will make his way back to the top of the order. He is one of the best opening batsmen in the world in this format of the game.

He averages over 48 at an explosive strike rate of 153 opening the batting for England. The decision to play Buttler at number four has already raised a lot of eyebrows around the world, even when Ben Stokes was in the side opening the batting. The change would, in turn, mean that the Rajasthan Royals will once again be strong at the top going into the remaining matches.

Why isn’t @josbuttler opening? Or WK? What have I missed? He’s the best Opening WK in the world, does it for England, why wouldn’t he do it at domestic level? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 12, 2021