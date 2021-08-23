IPL 2021: 3 RCB players who shone and 2 who flopped in the first half of the tournament

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of those sides who had a healthy and successful first half of IPL 2021. Placed third in the points table below Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the side has seen a resurgence of sorts and has been in the news with some personnel changes and new acquisitions.

They are set to start their second phase of the tournament in the UAE against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will be keen to continue their good run and hopefully break the trophy drought. Virat Kohli & Co are among the teams along with Delhi yet to win IPL silverware and will be hoping for a winning run this time around.

That said, the team will be keen to iron out some of the creases from the first half despite the performances of some of their sign-ups. We take a look at three of their players who shone in the first half and two who flopped.

Three players who had a solid outing for RCB

#1 Glenn Maxwell

Matches: 7, Runs: 223, Avg: 37.16, SR: 144.80

Glenn Maxwell was RCB's second-biggest acquisition in the IPL in 2021 and the IPL veteran delivered. He notched up two fifties and had a couple of starts, becoming the side's most reliable No.4. and the team's leading run-scorer.

Maxwell's best knock came against Kolkata, where he smashed a 49-ball-78 to help the side register a comprehensive 38-run win.

#2 AB de Villiers

Matches: 7, Runs: 207, Avg: 51.75, SR: 164.28

The South African has been RCB's pillar with Kohli for quite some time now and has proved he still has the finisher in him with 207 runs from seven games. He set the tone with a 27-ball-48 in the team's first match against the Mumbai Indians and followed it up with scintillating knocks against Kolkata (76*) and Delhi (75*).

RCB will be hoping their star fires in the UAE leg as they head into the second half as favorites to win the elusive title.

#3 Harshal Patel

Matches: 7, Wickets: 17, BBI: 5/27

The Haryana quick was back in the RCB fold as part of the side's trade with Delhi. He announced his comeback to the team with a maiden fifer against Mumbai in the first match of the IPL 2021.

His 5/27 figures were just the start as Patel went on to claim 12 more wickets over the course of the season. He is Bangalore's most successful bowler, followed by Kyle Jamieson (9) and Mohammed Siraj (6)

